Accounting firm AAB offers Scottish technology boosts in support contracts for major projects





Providing technical team support across its offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Leeds and London, the company has become an official sponsor of the Kilmarnocks Halo project and the Filament Smart Things Accelerator Center (STAC).

Halo is a 63 million brownfield urban renewal project on 23 acres, formerly home to Johnnie Walker’s whiskey bottling work.

Scheduled to open in January, the Halo Enterprise and Innovation Center will create an industry-leading entrepreneurial accelerator for business growth with a focus on the green economy. The project also creates cyber and digital training learning facilities to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

(From left to right) Gillian Rushton, Senior Manager of Business Advisory, AAB; Paul Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of STAC. Goal HR CEO Lisa Thomson. Marie McClin CBE, founder and executive chair of the Halo Urban Regeneration Company. Ian Marshall, Head of Technology Strategy at AAB.Photo: Peter Devlin

AAB will be the only accounting and human resources partner for this initiative. The partnership focuses primarily on the Halo Enterprise Floor, a space created for start-ups and small businesses, and advises the growing business community of AAB’s technical team.

Filament STAC, on the other hand, is an Internet of Things accelerator program aimed at helping ambitious Scottish start-ups grow sustainably and become competitive in the global market.

The 18-month program, based on a successful format in Canada, will begin in Glasgow, offered by a team led by Paul Wilson, CEO of Filament STAC. The first cohort consists of 10 companies.

He said AAB’s role is to provide finance-related coursework to cohort companies during the STAC Academic Calendar and to provide companies with one-on-one strategic and technical guidance.

Ian Marshall, Head of Technology Strategy at AAB, said: The obvious point of the last 19 months is that technology maintains the economy no matter how it works or for whom. These innovative technology businesses are just around the corner.

Here in Scotland there is a great technology ecosystem. Great universities that generate talent, a mature investment culture, and of course Scotland is a great place to live.

We were excited to partner with Halo and FilamentSTAC to give high-growth companies the financial and people they need.

Marie Macklin, Halo’s founder and executive chair, said: Ready to open the door to the Halo Enterprise and Innovation Center in January 2022 is an exciting time for Halo Kilmarnock.

Halo has a history of 13 years and is truly pleased to welcome AAB on our journey to establish Halo at the forefront of digitalization, the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

In addition to two new partnerships, the company will support the University of Edinburgh AI [artificial intelligence] An accelerator program that supports your business with workshops and tutorials.

Earlier this month, AAB sealed what was claimed as a merger with Leeds-based peer Sagars to expand its presence in the UK region. The two companies plan to achieve more than 40 million revenues for the current fiscal year with a clear strategy to achieve 70 million group revenues by 2026.

