Want to see these iMac features on all new Apple computers

The 24-inch iMac arrived this spring with Apple’s own M1 chip, but it’s not just the addition of new silicon that makes this computer noteworthy. Apple’s latest iMac is also the first product designed from scratch with the M1 in mind. This is different from the first wave of the M1 Mac, which shared exactly the same design as the previous Intel-powered version.

The M1 iMac review was more frankly excited about some of these new design and feature changes than the various silicon inside. And Apple has added some of these great features, such as an upgraded camera and MagSafe connectivity, to the new MacBook Pro laptop with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

Apple tends to continue to harmonize the look and feel of its product line, so it’s quite possible that these improvements will be passed on to other Macs sooner rather than later. Here are five features I’m hoping for more Macs in the future.

It’s been a long time since the Mac became a full-fledged color. Sure, the MacBook was available in gray, silver, and a sort of subdued gold, but let’s just say that these were by no means vibrant and exciting shades. When you get the page from the candy-colored CRTiMac of the last century, you’ll get seven iMacs, from dark purple to bright orange to plain old silver (don’t just get plain silver). Apple hasn’t said that these colors will come to other computers yet, but future MacBook Air buyers must already be planning which colors to get.

Alternatively, you can use Wi-Fi.

Nowadays, except for game consoles, I rarely see Ethernet jacks built into the laptop itself. But most desktops still have them, not just the new iMac. So it was offloaded to the power brick. This makes sense for things that don’t need to be plugged in and out on a regular basis. Make sure the iMac you’re looking at includes an Ethernet jack-it’s a $ 30 add-on feature for the cheapest model. We’ve also found this to appear on the MacBook as a way to add an Ethernet jack without the need for a USB-C dongle.

High resolution camera

Taken with a 1,920×1,080 camera on a 24-inch iMac.

Current Macs with a decent (1080p resolution) camera: 27-inch Intel iMac and 24-inch M1 iMac. Mac without a decent camera: almost everything else.

In a world full of zoom, it’s important to have a good webcam, but this hardware spec lags behind almost every laptop, including Windows and Chrome OS systems. How good is the iMac camera? I’ve carried a 20-pound 27-inch model around the house many times just for use at meetings.

The new MacBook Pro model raises the resolution from 720p to 1080p and adds upgraded cameras to more MacBooks, filling in other weaknesses in Apple’s hardware.

The magnetic connection of the new iMac power cable seems like a very complex engineering feat, so it’s hard to imagine it being a one-off. You can benefit from other iMac sizes, and perhaps even the Mac Mini and Mac Pro. And since the new MacBook model has revived the MagSafe connection, this could be a spiritual successor (although in the long run, those who use a more universal USB-C power connection on their laptops. I think it is convenient).

You can’t combine or combine accessories … yet.

The new iMac has three different keyboard designs (standard, Touch ID sensor, numeric keypad and Touch ID), and you can choose between a mouse and a standalone touchpad. Each of these devices comes with all seven new iMac colors, but you can’t combine or combine colors yet.

However, it’s only a matter of time before these accessories are available a la carte and you can create visual palettes. For example, combine a blue iMac, a green keyboard, and an orange touchpad (I don’t know, but maybe they’re your school color or something). We hope that these options will eventually be available to anyone with a Mac Mini, Mac Pro, or docked MacBook if they want to add a personalized splash.

