How to display the timeline of Google Maps





The Google Maps timeline shows all the countries, cities, and attractions you visit. You can see the timeline on the Google Maps mobile app and website. For the timeline to work, you need to make sure that location history is enabled in your Google account. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library.

Almost all major apps track your location in some way. And while most people try to keep this a secret (and don’t even tell you why they need it), Google Maps is pretty public when it comes to using your location.

But Google Maps doesn’t just use it to give you directions and show you your current location. If enabled, you can also create a Google Maps timeline to see where you traveled on a particular day, attractions and restaurants you visited, towns you’ve visited, and countries you’ve traveled to. of.

Here’s how to see the Google Maps timeline and how to enable location history so that you can create the timeline first.

How to enable location history in Google Maps

Google Maps creates your timeline by tracking where you’ve been for a long time. To do this, you need a location history.

Location history is enabled by default for all basic Google accounts (although it may be disabled if you have an institutional or corporate account). To make sure it is turned on:

If you haven’t already logged in, go to your Google Account page and log in.At the top of the screen[データとプライバシー]Tap (for mobile) or click the left sidebar (for computer).[行ったことと行ったことのある場所]Scroll down to[ロケーション履歴]Make sure that is turned on. on. If not, tap it to turn it on. Make sure the location history is set to “on”.Google; William Antonelli / Insider

If you want to track the history for a long time, you can also change the automatic deletion setting.

How to view the Google Maps timeline on your mobile app

1. Open Google Maps on your iPhone or Android and tap your profile picture in the upper right corner.

2. Tap the timeline.

You can find your timeline in this menu.Google; William Antonelli / Insider

The screen changes to a large menu at the top with various options. It depends a little on whether you are using an iPhone or Android.

On both devices, you should see something like this:

Sun: Here you can see all the places you visited in a day. It also shows how you got there (via the subway, car, etc.) and the time spent at each location. You will see a complete map of all the places you went on that particular day. Google Places: It shows the various restaurants, attractions, shops, hotels, etc. that you have visited. They fall into different categories and you can tap to see the complete list. Cities: Shows a list of all the towns and cities you have visited. Tap the city name to see where you went and how often you went in that city. It also shows the number of places visited in that town or city. Google World: A list of all the countries you have traveled to. Tap a country in the list to see the cities you’ve been to.

If you are using Android, you will also see Trips and Insights. A trip (as the name implies) indicates the vacation and escape you have taken. Insights tracks the amount of time you spend walking, driving, and using public transport each month, as well as the distance and time you travel.

You can see your statistics for any month.How to see your Google Maps timeline on the Google website

You can also find the timeline on the Google Maps website, but it looks a little different.

1. Open Google Maps on your computer and click on the three stacking lines in the upper left corner.

2. Select the timeline.

A menu on the Google Maps website where you can find the timeline.Google; William Antonelli / Insider

The timeline page is displayed. Here you can:

Click one of the blue bars at the top left of the screen or enter a specific day to see all the places you traveled on that day.Lower left red[場所]Click on an option to see all businesses, attractions and locations. The interest you have visited. To check the vacations and vacations you have taken[その他の旅行]Click on the box.

You can also double-click the red dot on the map to see the exact date you traveled to that location.

Your timeline will look different on your computer compared to your phone.Google

If you click something to reset the map, the top left[タイムライン]Click to return to the main timeline page.

William Antonelli

Technical reference editor and staff writer

