3 seconds test before you say yes to something





A few years ago, if you asked me to do something, I would say “yes” without hesitation.

Does the dog sit for a week? of course! Will you help me with the project? of course! Do you read the manuscript in 24 hours? absolutely.

It was an “automatic yes” that I couldn’t control. I pleased the classic people. Too afraid to say “no” for fear of disappointing someone, missing an opportunity, or falling into a conflict.

Enthusiastic “yes” saved me from the imaginary anger of the emotions of others, but it sent me to my own tailspin. Too often, after saying “yes”, I realized that I didn’t really want to do the job, I didn’t have free time, or I needed to cancel a plan that fits it. I emphasized and resented, but I continued to say “yes”.

Some of me wanted to be aware of the pressures people in my life put on me and cool down their demands. Not surprisingly, this didn’t work. If you naturally set it to “yes” by default, people will have difficulty knowing your boundaries because there are no clues that you are overburdening yourself with your commitment.

I realized that I had to put the problems that pleased my people into my hands. The first thing I noticed I needed to work on was response time. Or, in this case, the time I wasn’t giving myself to respond. Answer “yes” You don’t have time to think about your desires and needs right away.

While practicing, I learned how to accept what I call “3 seconds yes” and deny “automatic yes”. It made all the difference. Now, when I say “yes”, it’s a real “yes”, it doesn’t require a back pedal, and I’ll make an excuse later, “sorry …”.

The mechanism of “3 seconds yes” is as follows.

Saying “no” can hardly feel almost impossible when your dependable MO is in favor. But you can work on it.

The next time someone asks you for something, intend to wait 3 seconds before saying “yes”. It may seem awkward at first, but this countdown can help relieve your stress and tension.

Before saying “yes”, use this time to think about three very important questions.

● ︎ Do you really have time?

● ︎ Is this worth Jesus?

● ︎ What do you say about my intestines?

Do you really have time?

You know your availability better than the one who asks you. You also know how to deal with the stress of being overwhelmed by time and spreading yourself too thin.

Think about what it means to prioritize yourself and take on only what you can handle. A simple “let me reply to you” can give you extra time to find the balance.

Is this worth Jesus?

Consider what it means for you to meet your request. Think of your time, your emotions, and the possible consequences of your decision, essentially a “cost-benefit” analysis.

Does the cost of saying “yes” outweigh the benefits of saying “no”?

Only you can answer this question. It’s something you should consider and answer honestly.

What do you say about my intestines?

When faced with a decision, my body reacts strongly. It’s a little nervous (you need to answer!) And is my inner knowledge of my interest in doing what I’ve been asked for or its lack.

When you get a request, pay attention to your feelings. If you feel that it is not correct, you can provide some follow-up questions for more details to better guide your choice.

A 3 second yes is a more confident yes. You can still show up and help others, but now that you want to do that. The next time you feel it, take a breath and lean into a pause.

This article was originally published in Shine and has been reprinted with permission.

