Noise canceling headphones cancel a little noise





Lexy Savvides / CNET

Transparent mode is a useful feature found on many new noise canceling headphones, including the Apple AirPods Pro, theAirPodsMax, Bose QuietComfort earphones and noise canceling headphones 700, Sony WH-1000XM4, and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2. But its core transparency mode is a clever way to keep track of your surroundings. It’s designed for moments when it’s not ideal to be completely absorbed in music, podcasts, or the phone.

Transparency mode is useful for listening to traffic conditions around you, ordering coffee from a barista, or seeing if you really heard someone knocking on the door (dare!). You can listen without actually removing it, as if you were not wearing earphones or headphones.

The mounting method differs slightly depending on the headphones, but it is basically the same regardless of the brand. And how does it work and how should it be used? Thank you.

What is transparent mode?Bose

There’s more to this mode than you can hear. Most earphones are designed to have some degree of passive noise isolation. Some people are better at this than others. At one end of the range is the standard AirPods design. It hangs from the ear but does not enter the ear canal. At the other end of the range are most noise-cancelling earphones. These earphones are designed to fit snugly to block as much ambient noise as possible. This is great for focusing on music and phone calls, but there are countless situations where awareness of the surroundings is important.

Noise canceling headphones work by using a microphone on the outside of the headphones to listen to ambient noise and generate backwaves to reduce the volume of the ringtone. Transparency mode does half that. It uses the same microphone to monitor the sound, but like any other audio, it just goes through the headphones.

AirPods Max (left) next to the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 and Sony WH-1000XM4.

David Carnoy / CNET

Then why not remove the earphones? It’s certainly an option, but in many cases it’s not necessary. Let’s say you’re walking in an unfamiliar city. You still want to listen to your music, but being able to better hear traffic, train announcements, and bicycle bells is invaluable. Maybe some lands will start talking to you and want to see if it’s a worthwhile conversation before you take out your earphones. Or you may want to use hands-free for short conversations, for example to use the phone, without digging out the headphone case and storing the earphones for a few seconds.

How to use transparent mode with Apple such as AirPods, Bose, Sony headphones

The mode mechanism is slightly different depending on the headphones. For example, with AirPods Pro, you can switch between no processing, noise canceling, and transparency. With Bose, removing one earphone automatically makes the other earphone completely transparent. Alternatively, you can repeat the noise canceling setting and enable it manually.

Sennheiser

Sennheiser’s Transparent Hearing mode can be adjusted in the app, so when you activate the mode, you can either continue playing the music and mix it with the surrounding sounds, or pause the music to show only the sounds of the surrounding world. You can select.

Sony

In Sony’s quick attention mode, touching the earphones lowers the volume and makes the surrounding sound louder. The app also has an ambient sound control slider that allows you to dial exactly the transparency or noise cancellation you need.

As a longtime fan of noise canceling headphones, and as a regular wanderer in unfamiliar places, transparent mode is invaluable. It’s worth checking to see if it’s on noise canceling headphones. If you’re considering a pair, check out the reviews to see how well it works.

CNET TV, streaming, audio

