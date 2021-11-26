Today’s Ads: Google Spotlights Black-owned Companies with Shopperable Movies





On this Black Friday, Google has partnered with the Black Chambers in the United States to black-own the busiest shopping day of the year with an interactive campaign featuring Grammy-winning rapper T-Pain and singer Normani. I reconsidered it as Friday.

In a short film, when a viewer sees a woman watching a daytime shopping channel in her apartment and notices that Black Friday, she starts a business owned by Google Black. After meeting T-Pain in the elevator, she’s eclectic, crowded with colorful storefronts and companies selling a variety of items that are all directly linked to the vendor’s website, from artwork to books to hair care products. I moved to High Street.

Google has worked with producer, artist, and label owner T-Pain to create an ad-only soundtrack featuring Normani’s vocals. This spot is made possible by British filmmaker Dapps, who is known for his work with musicians such as Stormzy and Kendrick Lamar.

I am impressed with the efforts needed to foster a true passion for SMEs and make them successful. I love doing whatever I can to support them, T-Pain said.

I was thrilled when Google contacted me about the 2nd Annual Black Owned Friday. Last year, Google partnered with Black Chamber in the United States to rethink Black Friday as Black Friday, celebrate Black Friday, and support Black Friday. This year, I’m proud to join Google and the Black Chambers in the US to encourage shoppers to support Black’s own business, the rapper added.

The campaign is in its second year. According to Google, 66% of consumers who actively support black-owned businesses say they use digital tools to find them, and tech giants are black-owned throughout the holiday season and the year. Emphasizes that you are searching, buying and supporting your business.

Learn more about the businesses associated with the campaign.

