Prioritizing today’s innovation is the key to unleashing post-crisis growth





Jim Scott, Customer Support Manager at DynamicEMS, explains how prioritizing today’s healthcare innovation is the key to unleashing post-crisis growth.

COVID-19 pandemics range from personal (people’s lives and ways of working) to professionals (how companies interact with customers, how customers select and purchase products and services, and supply chains provide them. It has overturned almost every aspect of life, down to how to do it. ..

However, within Dynamic EMS, you can see how the crisis creates significant new opportunities for growth, depending on the market segment.

AtDynamic EMS operates primarily in the Traditional Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment of Aviation, Communications and Computing, Energy, Industry, Healthcare and Science, Safety and Security.

For dynamic EMS, what is most relevant today as we move on to the next chapter of the COVID-19 journey is the movement behind sensor technology and its medical field-related applications.

Working in a highly reliable market segment means that quality and reliability are paramount. Our in-house QMS system ensures that our customers are fully traceable throughout the product build and comply with the required industry certifications.

Dynamic EMS has been servicing the healthcare and life sciences markets for over 15 years and has a solid understanding of the requirements needed to meet this evolving market sector. Therefore, our manufacturing facilities are ISO9001 and ISO13485 certified.

The medical electronics market is expected to grow strongly over the next five years, primarily due to an increase in chronic illnesses. Increasing adoption of medical imaging, monitoring, and implantable devices. Increasing medical costs around the world. And the increasing elderly population.

The miniaturization of sensors and the adoption of MEMS technology have opened up new areas of application for sensors, which has led to a surge in demand for these sensors. The growing demand for ventilators, respiratory systems, and other life-support systems with COVID-19 is driving the growth of a variety of sensors.

Healthcare meets the IoT at the right time and in the right way

Prior to COVID-19, both the medical market and the IoT had equal interest in companies like Dynamic EMS. Aging population and longer life expectancy, increasing adoption of IoT-based smart medical devices, increasing demand for portable medical devices and wearable electronic devices, increasing use of radiation therapy in disease diagnosis and treatment, existing advantages Medical Reform and Government Financial Support Elderly people are some of the key factors in the growth of the global medical device market.

Two markets clash and integrate healthcare and IoT

With respect to trends within a particular segment of the dynamic EMS medical and IoT integrated market, there is a trend towards medical wearable devices for remote patient monitoring, not only as medical devices, but also as health and welfare. Assistance for fitness enthusiasts.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for digital reinvention and adoption of medical technology solutions. Again, we see IoT applications in medical / medical. Health providers and payers are also looking to blockchain for better study data management.

