How to log in to Google Drive on your computer or phone





You can log in to Google Drive using the same username and password as your Gmail account. Log in to Google Drive on your website or mobile app to access all your stored files and photos. If you can’t remember your account information, please use “Forgot your email?”. Or “Forgot your password?” Option to recover your account. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library.

Google Drive is probably the most popular cloud storage app. And with 15 GB of free storage, it’s not hard to understand why.

Fortunately, it’s not difficult to sign in to Google Drive. Google Drive, like any other Google service, is connected to your Google account. That is, use the same email address, username, and password as your Gmail account, YouTube account, and so on.

Here’s how to log in to Google Drive on both your computer and your smartphone.

How to sign in to the Google Drive website

All you need is your Google username and password.

1. Go to the Google Drive website.

2. If you have previously signed in, you may be prompted to click on one of your Google accounts, click on the account you want, and enter your password to log in. Otherwise, enter your Gmail address, username, or phone number,[次へ]Click.

Enter your email address and click “Next”.Google; William Antonelli / Insider

Quick Tip: If you see a list of Google accounts, but you want to sign in to another account,[別のアカウントを使用する]Click.

3. Enter your password and try again[次へ]Click. When prompted, complete the two-element validation process.

If set, you’ll need to enter a two-factor verification code.Google; William Antonelli / Insider

Sign in

If you can’t remember your account information,[メールをお忘れですか？]Please click on the. Or have you forgotten your password? You can use the recovery method to return to your account.

How to sign in to the Google Drive mobile app

The Google Drive app can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store for iPhone and from the Google Play Store for Android.

1. After downloading, open the Google Drive app.

2. You will be asked if you want to sign in with one of the Google accounts already stored on your device. To sign in, tap one to sign in.

3. If not,[アカウントの追加]or[別のアカウントの追加]Tap.

Select an account or add a new one.Google; William Antonelli / Insider

4. You will be taken to a page where you can log in to your account. Enter your Gmail address, username, or phone number to[次へ]Tap.

Log in to Google.Google

5. Enter your password and try again[次へ]Tap. When prompted, complete the two-element validation process.

Sign in to the app.

If you can’t remember your account information,[メールをお忘れですか？]Please tap. Or have you forgotten your password? Recover your account.

William Antonelli

Technical reference editor and staff writer

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/google-drive-sign-in The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos