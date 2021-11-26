Ireland and UK collaborate for digital innovation in healthcare





Irish Health Service Executive is partnering with the UK Department for International Trade to help drive digital innovation in Ireland.

The collaboration between Irelands Health Service Executive (HSE) and the Department for International Trade (DIT) aims to help accelerate digital transformation and is expected to benefit patients in both the UK and Ireland.

The partnership news was announced at a virtual trade mission in October hosted by the British Embassy in Dublin, Ireland.

The expertise highlighted in the DITs Digital Health Playbook will be an important focus of the venture on publications that showcase the best varieties of digital and ICT solutions in the UK. There is also the opportunity for HSE to leverage the fast-growing UK digital health sector to support Ireland’s ambition to become a leader in digital health in Europe by 2025.

Hassan Chaudhury, Global Digital Health Specialist at Healthcare UK, said: The DITDigital Health Playbook contains a unique 10-part classification method that focuses on your needs. It identifies, has been tested, tested and, more importantly, makes a difference to one of the world’s most complex healthcare systems in the most difficult times of the UK’s exportable strengths in health education. Here are some of the things that stand out.

Following the announcement, 10 UK digital health companies listed in the handbook marketed their solutions to the evaluation team with the potential to invest in HSE.

In a video message broadcast by the Trade Mission, Irish Health Minister Stephen Donnelly acknowledged the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and changes in the health sector. He commented that it is more important than ever to learn from each other, build links between the industry and our healthcare services, and ultimately benefit patients in both healthcare systems.

Attending the event was Professor Martin Curly, Director of Digital Transformation at HSE, Ireland. He states: Our digital strategy is ambitious but decisive. Staying to the left and shifting to the left is to use technology to move people from the acute phase to the community and home environment as soon as possible. In forming this collaboration, we aim to leverage the digital innovation and expertise there that can do this and do it quickly.

HSE’s Stay Left, Shift Left Digital Transformation Policy aims to use technology to keep people healthy and at home. This is underpinned by Slintecare’s healthcare policy, which is transforming Ireland’s healthcare and social care services.

Ireland’s prosperous medical technology sector was called a unique collaboration environment in 2019 by then-Ireland Trade Minister Pat Breen. He emphasized Ireland’s position as the world’s leading medical technology producer.

