UK accepts Google’s suggestion for fairer online advertising





UK competition authorities have accepted Google’s commitment to create a fair competition for online advertising after phased out third-party cookies.

The world of online advertising was shaken by Google’s decision to phase out third-party cookies from the online browser Chrome by 2023. This prevents publishers and advertisers from seeing what they are interested in when browsing the web.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority already holds the most data about users, so it began investigating changes in January after receiving complaints from small rivals that Google would benefit most.

On Friday, regulators said Google’s revised proposal, which includes an independent monitoring trustee with access to Google’s system to make sure it wasn’t crushing its rivals, would address that concern. Accepting Google’s olive branch ends the investigation, CMA said, adding that Google will enact changes globally.

The new initiative from Google follows a series of proposals from June last year. This includes a promise to target individuals across the web with third and subsequent ads, rather than using “first-party” data that Google collects through Chrome browsers and Android platforms. -Party cookies have been phased out.

Google has also proposed a change in the way it develops cookie alternatives, a set of features collectively referred to as the “privacy sandbox.” These include tools that analyze user behavior in the browser rather than centrally. For advertisers, Google groups people into cohorts that can serve ads. Nonetheless, scholars and rivals argue that Google’s control of the design process only strengthens its power on the Internet.

In a revised proposal to CMA, Google has promised to increase the transparency of the design of these tools and allow competitors and industry players to formally inform by developing the system.

Reuben Binns, a computer scientist at Oxford University and a third-party specialist, said: We analyzed data tracking and Google’s privacy sandbox suggestions. “Their second commitment to open the privacy sandbox is more vague, which is what I worry about.”

Andrea Coscelli, CMA’s CEO, said Google’s efforts “level the competition for advertisers, advertising technology providers and publishers, and remove the potential benefits of Google’s embedding.”

Friday’s announcement follows an update from the Information Commissioner’s Office, a UK data regulator working with CMA to consider Google’s plans. The ICO warned that new online advertising tools should comply with data protection laws and “stop excessive collection and use of people’s data.”

Regulators will discuss these proposals until December 17. If approved by CMA, Google’s commitment is legally binding and terminates the investigation.

