LACROIX’s technical leadership is recognized in the key innovative projects of the city of the future.





November 25, 2021

LACROIX’s technical leadership recognized for key innovative projects in the city of the future

A structural element of the new 2025 strategy, LACROIX continues to strengthen its technical leadership by developing key disciplines such as edge computing through new R & D capabilities and synergies with technology partners.

LACROIX was selected to participate in three joint and innovative projects as a testament to the relevance of its strategy and its innovative capabilities and technical know-how. Two of them are the winners of the relocation in important sectors and the French Relance Restoration Plan. In relation to improving urban mobility and its impact on air quality, or managing critical resources such as water, these projects are at the heart of the city of the future.

Strategy to speed up the development of new solutions centered on 5G

To develop tomorrow’s technology solutions and accelerate their future growth, LACROIX aims to focus specifically on the upstream use of 5G technology in areas such as air management, urban mobility and resource conservation. increase.

5GREEN MOBILIT Urban Mobility and Air Quality

In this regard, LACROIX has joined a consortium led by WaltR, a specialist in air quality monitoring and stimulus for environmental protection behavior. ALSATIS is also the designer and operator of the publicly-led 4 / 5G network around the 5GREEN MOBILIT project for deployment. A set of air quality diagnostic devices that can activate various traffic regulation strategies.

Optimized remote control and monitoring of water networks with SMART WATERNETWORK

In addition, in partnership with b <> com, France’s private 5G leading technology laboratory LACROIX is part of the SMART WATERNETWORK project. The project, which is also a major concern in metropolitan areas, is being carried out by environmental activities to develop a 5G platform, a secure and sovereign end-to-end solution for improving remote control and monitoring of water networks. I am aiming for. Significant savings in terms of resource consumption or cost associated with installation and maintenance work.

The story continues

To promote the smart world, both the 5GREEN MOBILIT and SMART WATER NETWORK projects are heavily supported by BPI France through the Investment for the Future Programs (PIA) in the form of a total of 2.1 million grants. These funds will accelerate the development of innovation and R & D capabilities that are central to the Group’s strategic priorities.

Smart crosswalk solution enters field trial phase

Finally, the innovative smart crosswalk solution of choice in the Rennes metropolitan area is now in the second field trial phase. Developed by LACROIXs City’s Activities and Innovation Lab, SmartCrosswalk uses artificial intelligence software integrated with a set of sensors connected to a traffic light controller to identify traffic flows such as cars, buses, bicycles and pedestrians. Supports traffic flow by promoting active mobility. This exam, which is already on track, allows us to consider even more ambitious goals in the 5GREEN MOBILIT project.

We are very pleased that LACROIX has demonstrated technical leadership as part of the 5GREEN MOBILIT and SMART WATER NETWORK projects and the Smart Crosswalk solution has been recognized. This reflects the group’s ambition to work together to build a resilient, sustainable and safe world. These projects undoubtedly support our strategy through our R & D expertise. And our role in creating a smart world is to choose to use technology to benefit people and the environment, says Vincent Bedouin, CEO of LACROIX.

Upcoming Events Fourth Quarter and Full 2021 Revenues: February 14, 2022 After Market Closure

Search for financial information in Investors Zone https://www.lacroix-group.com/investors/

About LACROIX

LACROIX is convinced that technology should contribute to making our living environment simpler, more sustainable and safer, and thanks to connected devices and technology, we have an intelligent living ecosystem. We support our customers in construction and management. With 2020 sales of 441 million people, LACROIX is a listed family-owned mid-cap with the essential agility and robust and secure equipment needed to innovate in the ever-changing technology sector. It also has the ability to industrialize. -Industrial IoT solutions and electronics for critical applications, and a long-term vision for investing and building for the future. LACROIX designs and manufactures customer electronics, especially in the fields of automotive, home automation, aviation, industry, and health. LACROIX also provides secure and connected equipment for the management of critical infrastructure such as smart roads (street lights, traffic signs, traffic management, V2X), as well as the management and operation of water and energy systems. We leverage our wealth of experience and expertise to work with our customers and partners to build relationships that connect the world of today and the world of tomorrow. It helps them create the industry of the future, maximize the innovation opportunities that surround them, and provide equipment for a smarter world.

contact address

LACROIX COO & Executive VP Finance Nicolas Bedouin [email protected] Tel. : 02 72 25 68 80

ACTIFIN Press Relations Jennifer Jullia [email protected] Tel. : 01 56 88 11 19

ACTIFIN Financial Communication Simon Derbanne [email protected] Tel. : 01 56 88 11 14

attachment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/lacroix-group-lacroix-technological-leadership-164700660.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos