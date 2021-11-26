Is it time to change the brand of your startup? Tips for Founder-led Business – Tech.eu





Many brands have been iterating over the years. Rebranding can represent a new era, a new stage of growth, a deepening or expansion of services and products, or a more radical change in direction.

But rebranding is not a decision that companies should underestimate. It’s not a small job. Brands are at the heart of what your company is for, how it behaves, and ultimately its purpose. Keep in mind that design, logos, and look and feel are important tools to achieve that goal, but rebranding rarely starts and ends with color choices and font choices.

In addition, if your brand has been on the market for some time, you first need to consider what that means for the people who invest in your brand (employees, partners, customers). Brands can guide people’s perceptions, create pride among their employees, and provide a clear framework for decision making. If you have the consciousness, affection, and even behavior that is directly influenced by the brand, it may be enough to put that momentum at risk, but it’s worth asking if the debate to change it is compelling. ..

If so, and if you’re still thinking about rebranding, you should then think about how well your brand’s goals are solidified and well represented. Rebranding should never be about abandoning the work you have already done. The key to successful rebranding is to define, systematize, and evolve the core DNA of your business to better represent your current company.

One brand that isn’t lacking in purpose is Cervest, a cloud-based provider of AI-powered climate intelligence. It is built to transform the way we build, manage and mitigate the most valuable assets on the planet, ultimately providing everyone with tools for large-scale adaptation and decarbonization. .. ..

Following a recent brand renewal, Cervest Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Ayres has been told the motivations behind the brand change, practical tips on what to expect and what to avoid, and ambitions for the future. Asked about.

Why did you feel it was the right time to change your brand?

This is a natural consequence of Series A funding, and investors strongly support the leadership vision of the founder and CEO of the Iggy Bassis category. Simply put, to be a category leader, you need a unique world-class brand that sets you apart from the rest in your space. A good brand distinguishes between leaders and followers.

Was it important to match it with your US expansion?

The United States is an important market for us, but it wasn’t about one market. It’s about becoming a leader in the Climate Intelligence (CI) category.

What does the previous brand do not do? Do you think the package better reflects the content?

Thanks to the illustrations and color palette that follow purple, it is unique in the field of climate technology. I asked the great illustrator Sam Chivers to make a bespoke illustration and bought all the rights so that no one else could use it. Illustrations allow you to imagine a climate-intelligent world, show the world of future states, and make complex concepts such as Climate Intelligence Network and EarthScience AITM understandable and relevant.

What do you want to know?

I’ve done some rebranding projects so I was aware of the potential pitfalls. In retrospect, how difficult it is to do a rebranding project with an accelerated timeline, while doing everything else small (but powerful!) All that is needed to extend marketing capabilities. Was clearly denied. team.

I also had the experience that CMOs and CEOs weren’t in line with the brand’s direction. In this case it wasn’t at all. CEO Iggy has embraced the opportunity to take a bold direction with our brand.

Was there a risk of switching brands?

It takes too much time. These types of projects usually take 12-18 months or more. We did it in 5 months. If you look at creating new categories and leads, you won’t have time to lose.

How much can deep technology be branded and made accessible?

very well. Look at google. Promoted by Deep Tech. Fully accessible. Recognizable worldwide. And it even became a verb, Google it. We aim to make Cervest a relevant, globally recognized brand. And we imagine all kinds of possibilities.

Was there any science or data specific to this rebranding?

Advanced science and technology is at the heart of the CI platform and product suite, but the buyer is neither a scientist nor a software developer. Customers are corporate decision makers such as CFOs, risk managers and ESG / sustainability directors.

They are also bank credit managers and policy leaders for NGOs and governments. Common to all of them is the need to manage asset-level risks and opportunities resulting from climate change. And they all want to know that the science behind the intelligence we provide is reliable. The pillars of our brand take all of this into account as to how our brand is visualized and verbalized.

I was calm and confident. We stimulate and guide our actions. He was proudly human. Balance science and friendliness. He was an optimistic pioneer. It was based on reality and was always looking ahead.

What’s next for the Cervests brand?

Our goal is to build and lead a new era of open and networked climate intelligence, where climate is central to all decisions. As the CI category expands, we will be the only company to offer irrefutable, evolving science-based, cloud-native automated climate intelligence, quantification of all assets, and all open access.

