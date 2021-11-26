The fall of Babylon did not rob FINAL FANTASY 14’s assets — it was given to them





Babylon’s Fall is the next big project for PlatinumGames. PlatinumGames is a live service hack and slash RPG that can be played by a team of four, boasting a gorgeous art style. We recently conducted a closed beta test and accused certain players of removing some of their in-game outfits from FINAL FANTASY 14 after the embargo was lifted.

The game is published by SQUARE ENIX and has an explanation there. Game producer Yosuke Saito described the controversy in a new blog post: Simply put, yes, Babylon’s Fall contains data on gear and emotes borrowed from FINAL FANTASY XIV.

“When I gave Babylon’s autumn presentation at a company meeting, Naoki Yoshida, the producer and director of FINAL FANTASY XIV, also attended and helped me, so I answered,” Yes, please! ” In this way the plan was realized. We then worked closely with the FINAL FANTASY XIV team to carefully implement the data. “

So, from any point of view, this makes sense. Platinum is a great studio, but it doesn’t work on a scale like Square Enix. Of course, when it comes to cosmetic items, why not reuse assets with irrelevant titles as long as they fit your game? Saito also said, “But most of the visuals of the gear players are trying to get in-game are unique to Babylon’s fall. The data borrowed from FINAL FANTASY XIV goes from introductory to intermediate level gear. Used. The range of the game, that’s why it was so popular in closed beta testing. “

So: Looks like a pretty simple situation. FF14 producer Naoki Yoshida also provided his version of the event in a distinctive and entertaining way. “When I first heard about Mr. Saito’s Babylon fall plan, I thought of myself. I’m a little jealous.” But at the same time, “prepare all the gear variations needed for gameplay. That would be really difficult, “I thought. After all, the hack and slash game will be much more fun if a large number of items and gear are available.

“But Babylon’s Fall is a whole new title with new challenges, so we can’t afford an unlimited budget. That’s an important point. […] So I said, “Let’s use FFXIV assets as well.” It’s embarrassing to limit it to FFXIV because there are so many, “that is the beginning of everything. At that time, I didn’t expect it to be so much talked about … “

Well, there is controversy. This simply seems to make sense, and outside the Twitter greenhouse, neither game affects anyone’s experience. As Yoshida himself points out, the economics of development are important.

There is no release date yet in the fall of Babylon, but players can sign up for the beta on the official website.

