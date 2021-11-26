Google is working to monitor the UK’s competition watchdog for privacy changes





The Competitive Markets Authority (CMA) said it has made a series of commitments from Google on a privacy sandbox plan that risks putting pressure on competition by removing third-party cookies and other features from Chrome browsers.

Investigators have raised concerns that Google’s plan to hide data in the name of privacy will hinder competition in the digital advertising market.

This could result in more advertising spending on Google, ultimately damaging consumers who pay for it, CMA said.

Google has outlined a new privacy proposal. Photo: Lionel Bona Venture via Getty Images / AFP

Watchdog added that online publishers such as newspapers could make money, undermine their ability to continue to produce valuable content in the future, and reduce consumer choice.

As a result of the changes proposed by Google, regulators said they could improve privacy without adversely affecting users.

The CMA began its investigation in June and has been contacted by more than 40 third parties, expressing concern that it could hurt competition.

Google is currently committed to not removing certain features before third-party cookies and is working to improve transparency and engagement.

The tech giant said the CMA will continue to play a role in monitoring the business and will ensure that it will be mentioned in major public announcements in the future.

Staff are told that they should not make claims against customers who violate their commitments and should regularly report on how they consider third-party views.

Google is working with the industry to phase out third-party cookies for tracking ads in browsers until 2023, while working with the industry to prevent undue advantage, while already delaying two years. I am announcing.

CMA states that it will clarify the internal limits of the data that Google can use and give certainty to third parties developing alternative technologies.

Google is also working to improve reporting and compliance, including appointing a CMA-approved monitoring trustee.

Andrea Coscelli, CMA Chief Executive Officer, said: Google’s efforts to protect user privacy have always made it clear that it cannot be achieved at the expense of intensifying competition.

Therefore, throughout this process, we have worked with the Information Commissioner’s Office, CMA’s international counterparts, and stakeholders throughout this sector to ensure results that are useful to everyone.

We welcome Google’s cooperation and thank all the stakeholders involved with us during the talks.

If approved, the commitments obtained from Google are legally binding, help promote competition in the digital market, protect the ability of online publishers to raise money through advertising, and protect user privacy. increase.

The CMA has begun another consultation on the latest plan, and stakeholders were asked to submit their views until 17 December.

If the commitment is formally agreed, this will end the CMA investigation and begin the monitoring role at Google. The company also promised to roll out the plan globally if accepted.

