The developers of Battlefield 2042 believe there is a buggy hit registration fix





Battlefield 2042 is now out in the wild and faces a slightly rocky launch. Developer Dice is busy tracking bugs and has already released a fairly important patch that addresses some of the more pressing issues players have identified in multiplayer games. good.

Hit registration seems to be completely non-functional under certain circumstances, causing unfair and frustrating engagement even after the latest updates. Lead game designer Florian Le Bihan says he’s been busy reviewing videos uploaded by players and believes the team has found a solution to at least some unstable hitreg instances.

The popular Battlefield YouTuber Jackfrags has uploaded a clip showing the problem. While lying prone under a pipe structure, he engages a group of enemies moving in a cloud of smoke about 50 meters. Some hits are registered correctly, but many of his shots do not appear to have landed, even though they appear to be lined up and aimed directly when he fires.

Here is the clip:

New Video – Some Tests of HitReg Issues on Battlefield 2042…

Link 👉 https: //t.co/[email protected] @Battlefield pic.twitter.com/uF5KTpTKfH

— JackFrags (@jackfrags) November 25, 2021

Bihan replied to Jackfrags’ post, asking if the clip was recorded after the latest patch, and Jackfrags confirmed that it was recorded. A few hours later, Bihan followed up on the good news.

We are confident that this issue has now been fixed. Thanks again for the video!

— Florian – DRUNKKZ3 (@ DRUNKKZ3) November 26, 2021

“I’m sure this issue has been fixed now. Thanks again for the video!” He said.

It’s not yet clear when this fix will roll out to the main game, but it could be included in Update 3, which will roll out in early December, according to the short-term Battlefield 2042 Roadmap Dice released earlier this week. there is.

