Black Friday AirPods Deals: Best AirPods Prices





The biggest shopping time of the year is here. Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday, and every day in between are full of sales and you’ll find lots of great deals. But how can you be sure to find the best deal? We are here to help you.

Apple’s AirPods will be a popular gift this season, and certainly there will be plenty of deals. For reference, the regular prices for Apple’s AirPods lineup are:

But you don’t have to pay the price. Here you can expect to find the best deals on Apple’s AirPods.

Black Friday AirPods Deals – Black Friday AirPods Deals from Apple

Apple does not offer discounted prices on any product, including AirPods. We offer Apple Gift Cards during holiday shopping events. Here’s what you can get:

AirPods (2nd or 3rd generation): $ 25 Gift Cards AirPodsPro: $ 50 Gift Cards AirPods Maximum: $ 75 Gift Cards

Apple also offers a 6-month free subscription to Apple Music for new subscribers.

AirPods Pro: Black Friday Deals

Finding a deal on an AirPods Pro isn’t too difficult, but it sold out quickly. At the beginning of Black Friday week, Wal-Mart was selling the AirPods Pro for $ 159, but the deal was sold out. Amazon currently sells them for $ 169 ($ 80 off), but we encourage you to act quickly and check for replenishments on both sites. (To see other retailers, in the lower right corner of the list[その他の価格を表示]Please click the link. )

$ 159

$ 189.99

free

$ 189.99

$ 219.99

$ 249.00

free

out of service

free

AirPods (2nd Generation): Black Friday Deals

Apple has reduced the price of second-generation AirPods with a wired charging case to $ 129, and many retailers are offering even more discounts. Amazon sells for $ 99 after an automatic discount at check-out, and Costco also sells for $ 99 (non-members). (To see other retailers, in the lower right corner of the list[その他の価格を表示]Please click the link. )

$ 114.99

free

$ 114.99

$ 114.99

$ 119.99

free

$ 129.00

free

$ 134

AirPods (3rd Generation): Black Friday Deals

The latest AirPods models don’t offer big discounts, but recently some stores have reduced prices to $ 149, saving $ 30. Costco also sells for $ 149. Apple is also offering a $ 25 gift card during the four-day sale starting on Friday. (To see other retailers, in the lower right corner of the list[その他の価格を表示]Please click the link. )

$ 154.99

$ 169.99

free

$ 179.00

free

$ 179.00

free

$ 179.99

AirPods Max: Black Friday Deals

With Apple pro headphones, some colors are cheaper than others. I’ve seen them for less than $ 500 for a while. Amazon sells them for $ 439, reducing the suggested retail price by $ 130. (To see other retailers, in the lower right corner of the list[その他の価格を表示]Please click the link. )

$ 439.99

free

$ 469.99

$ 479

$ 479.00

free

$ 549

$ 549.00

free

Beats Studio Buds: Black Friday Deals

AirPods are all the rage, but Apple also sells some of the best Beats earphones. Beats Studio Buds (regular price $ 149.99) doesn’t have an H1 chip, so it lacks some of the features that AirPods have. However, they are excellent earphones and should be obtained by Android owners. (It also works on iPhone.) See the review for more details. Some places like Amazon offer them at a price that is $ 50 cheaper than the regular price. (To see other retailers, in the lower right corner of the list[その他の価格を表示]Please click the link. )

$ 89.99

$ 99.95

$ 99.99

free

AirPods buying advice

Notable this season are the models on sale. Apple sells two versions of AirPods. One is the new 3rd generation model, which usually costs $ 179, and the other is the old 2nd generation model, which usually has a $ 129 wired charging case. You might find a big deal with your old 2nd generation AirPods — you might find an obsolete 2nd generation AirPods with a wireless charging case — and you might think it’s new. .. So, if you have an “AirPods” for sale, make sure it’s the model you want.

The regular price for AirPods Max is $ 549. They are available in 5 different colors, but in many cases the price depends on what you choose. We often see green and pink models on sale, but silver and space gray models haven’t diminished so much.

If you have an Apple Card, use it with Apple Pay. Get 3% cash back on purchases made through the Apple Store and 2% cash back on all other purchases made using Apple Pay. If you use a physical Apple Card, you will only get a 1% refund.

Other Apple Black Friday Deals

The Romans have covered technology since the early 1990s. His career began with MacUser and has worked for MacAddict, Mac | Life and TechTV.

