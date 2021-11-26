Irwan Iriks, OviDrive: Supporting the fleet by building strategic partnerships





Building strategic partnerships is key to fleet management, especially in the face of evolving fleet and mobility markets that require innovative technology and industry know-how.

OviDrive is a multinational technology, services and consultancy company that boasts dynamic fleet and mobility ERP with the ability to absorb and process connected and disconnected data generated by people, assets and supply chains. increase.

In this brief interview with Chief Growth Officer Irwan Iriks, you can learn more about how the company supports its fleet manager strategy and some of the trends that are happening in the industry.

How does OviDrive support global and regional fleet management strategies?

Iriks: OviDrive supports fleet strategies by acting as a strategic partner rather than a standard vendor. Partnership means collaboration, open discussion, and strategic end. Second, we are a technology-first business and everything we do is data-driven.

We use cloud technology to provide the insights we need to develop our fleet strategies with confidence. And thirdly, don’t forget the human element (know-how).

By combining industry experts and technology, you can create real-world data-driven recommendations and build long-term innovation and sustainability roadmaps to achieve both long-term and short-term goals. How can OviDrive support global fleet trends that corporate fleet decision makers need to anticipate now? Iriks: Currently, there are many trends such as the transition to net zero, the transition to EV, corporate mobility, global harmonization, and digital adoption. OviDrive can support you with technical and industry know-how and provide you with the technology you need to reach your goals.

Whether you’re offering strategic consulting, a global fleet system that tracks sustainability metrics, mobility applications to improve your digital employee experience, or an integrated corporate mobility solution, fleet managers have the right alternative. ..

It’s important to understand what your business needs to achieve and take a flexible, modular approach aimed at designing long-term solutions that meet these needs. Last but not least, please tell your readers why it’s important to support the Global Fleet Conference and what you want to see on December 2nd. Iriks: I’m always looking forward to the Global Fleet Conference. You can never stop learning, and I always leave with a deeper knowledge of the industry.

Global Fleet provides a forum where like-minded individuals can share ideas and stories, find inspiration and grow together. I’m always looking for insights into what’s happening in the industry, and I believe that anyone who is committed to driving this business and change should attend the meeting.

We look forward to seeing exciting content and exciting speakers at the event!

Attend the 2021 Global Fleet Conference on Thursday (December 2nd). Meanwhile, Ovidrive will have a deep dive breakout session at 3:30 pm CET. Click here for free registration to the conference.

