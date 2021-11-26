Incompatibility between DJI Fly and Google Pixel 6 phones is the basis for drone pilots





Even now, more than a month after Google’s most important phone upgrades hit the market, DJI’s mobile application needed to fly the most popular consumer drones still supports the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. I have not.

When a Pixel user tries to lift the DJI drone off the ground, instead of getting a video feed, the DJI Fly app on the new Google smartphone only shows a black screen.

This incompatibility between the Pixel phone and the DJI drone has stranded several Mavic Mini, Mavic Air 2, Mini 2, DJI FPV, Air 2S, Mini SE, and Mavic 3 users. Drone operators have flooded the DJI online support forums and social media with complaints, but the resolution doesn’t seem to come soon, especially as even the Pixel 5 isn’t officially supported by the world’s largest drone maker.

DJI Fly is the only app I’m using and I’m having problems with Android 12, especially the Pixel 6. A ridiculous for companies claiming to have an unparalleled commitment to research and development, a culture of constant innovation, users point out in the official DJI forums.

Cameron B, Seattle’s Drone DJ leader, adds:

How crazy is DJI not supporting Google’s flagship phone running the flagship OS? I feel it’s absolutely nuts! Imagine it would be a rebellion if they didn’t support the iPhone 13.

So, @ DJIGlobal, what’s the relationship with not supporting new Android phones in my DJI Fly app for Mavic # drone?

I bought a mainstream smartphone (Pixel 6 Pro), but now I can’t use the drone. ??? !!!

What happened to this and when will it be resolved?

Todd Cordill (@todcordill) November 19, 2021

Meanwhile, DJI representatives are urging drone operators to use different mobile devices for emergency flight missions. As the moderator explains in the DJI Forum:

I’ve checked the mobile device I’m using with the DJI Fly application (Google Pixel 6 Pro) and I’m sorry, but this mobile device is not recommended for DJI applications. For compatibility and reliability reasons, we recommend using the mobile device recommended for the DJI Fly application. Google Pixel 6 Pro may work with DJI Fly applications. However, we cannot guarantee that it will always work or that you will be able to run with all the features of the DJI Fly application, as it has not yet been optimized for the DJI application above.

Not surprisingly, this response doesn’t harmonize well with the user.

From the same DJI forum thread:

What is the answer to using another phone? Unlike some others, I only have one phone and it’s very expensive to buy, so I can’t buy another. I really hope you guys are making some serious efforts on this to fix it!

Twitter user Josh Dunn agrees and writes, support for the Pixel 6 Pro needs to be addressed sooner or later. Defaulting the answer that you need to use an approved device is not acceptable on one of the biggest flagship phones of the year.

“Play video feed on Pixel 6” is too expensive for @ DJIGlobal’s order, so my drone will be a brick until the app is updated.

I’m starting to see why it’s not in the Play Store!

Tom Joad The Wet Sprocket (@Adequate_Scott) November 14, 2021

By the way, the problem isn’t limited to the DJI Fly app. Other DJI apps such as GO 4, Mimo, and the DJI Store have also been reported to crash as soon as they are installed on a Pixel 6 device.

@DJIGlobal Is there a planned update for DJI Mimo to support 4k60 on Android? I would like to shoot a 4k60 with the DJI OM 5 and the new Pixel 6 Pro.

Derek Clemmons (@ dbc206) October 27, 2021

But for now, this is all DJI has to say:

I checked with the designated team and found that the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro incompatibility issues were on the rise. We pay attention to it and try to resolve it as soon as possible. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation. If you’re curious, we recommend renting or using another compatible mobile device.

It’s a shame, and I sincerely hope that DJI can come up with a solution sooner rather than later.

Read more: DJI FPV Drone Combo has dropped to $ 999 on Black Friday.There are also free goods

