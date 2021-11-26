WELL Health will raise $ 70 million out of its $ 500 million target from deal offerings purchased





Vancouver-based WELL Health Technologies has raised $ 70 million from a convertible bond purchase transaction.

With a regulatory filing on 22 September, the company will sell up to 5 common stock, warrants, subscription receipts, units, debt securities, or stock purchase agreements in one or more transactions over the next 25 years. It has announced plans to raise $ 100 million in funding. Several months.

Eight Capital and Scotiabank have joined the group of underwriters, including Stifel GMP, as co-lead managers, and Canaccord Genuity Corp., CIBC World Markets Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., and Laurentian Bank Securities to join the recent offerings as co-lead managers. Served. Inc., TD Securities Inc., Beacon Securities Limited, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc., PI Financial Corp.

Founded in 2012 by Chairman and CEO Hamed Shahbazi, WELL Health is an acquisition-type health tech company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the WELL symbol.

The company provides a healthcare professional platform that includes tools for digital patient engagement, electronic medical records (EMR), revenue cycle management, and data protection services. WELL Health also claims to own and operate the largest network of outpatient clinics in Canada.

Net revenue from relevant offerings to fund growth initiatives, including future acquisitions of companies, technology, intellectual property, or other assets, to fund general corporate and working capital requirements, Will be used to repay debt or support other corporate purposes. ..

As part of its acquisition strategy, WELL Health has announced plans to acquire a majority stake in U.S. digital pharmacy startup Wisp and acquire North York-based Aware MD, which provides a platform for managing EMR. ..

WELL Health has also acquired many other healthcare and digital technology companies, including Ontario-based MyHealth, Intrahealth, ExecHealth, and Vancouvers CRH Medical.

Healthtech companies’ growth strategies also include strategic minority investments in digital health and wellness startups. This is done through the venture division WELL Ventures.

