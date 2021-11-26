Naughty Unbound Pokemon Go: All Tasks, Rewards, Field Research Stories





Pokemon Go has been running a mischievous season over the past few months starting at the end of August.

We finally reach a conclusion at the last event of the season and bring a lot of fresh rewards and bonuses.

In addition, you can change the Hoopa format to Hoopa (Unbound) by completing certain tasks.

Stick to the last event of the prank season before it ends on Monday. Here’s everything you need to know about prank unbounds and how to get involved to get bonuses.

How to Join Naughty Unbound in Pokemon Go

You can unlock the Prank Unbound Special Survey by completing a misunderstood Prank Special Survey during the season or by purchasing a $ 4.99 ticket from the Pokemon Go Store.

The event will run from Friday, November 26th, 10am to Monday, November 29th, 8pm.

The mischievous season is finally over, but I still have time to participate. Photo: Niantic.

All of these times are local time, giving players around the world an equal opportunity to access the event.

What are the bonuses available for Pokemon Go Prank Unbound?

As always during Pokemon Go events, there is a range of unique bonuses available.

Here’s what’s offered during Naughty Unbound:

-Raid time from November 26th to 29th, 2021

-Spotlight time from November 26th to 29th, 2021

-Hoopa Unbound T-shirt for Avatar

Naughty Unbound Special Research Tasks and Rewards, and How to Unlock Hoopa (Unbound)?

Complete the Miss understoofMischief Special Research story by 9:59 am on December 1st or purchase a $ 4.99 ticket to access this Special Research story in Mischief Unbound.

Not only does this story have special rewards, but you can also change the Hoopas form after completing the second task set of the special research story.

Tasks are divided into three groups, each with its own set of rewards.

Naughty unbound, 3 parts 1

-Take a snapshot of the Hoopa 1000 Stardust

-Catch 20 Pokemon 1x Lucky Eggs

-Spin 3 PokStops or Gyms3000XP

Rewards: 1x incense, 1x puffin, 3x golden raspberries

Naughty unbound, part 2/3

-1500 Stardust creates 7 curve ball throws in a row

-Use 20 berries to help catch Pokemon 1x Starpiece

-10 Complete field research task 3000XP

Rewards: 1x incense, 1x special incubator, 3x silver pinup berries

-Change the Hoopas form from Hoopa Confined to Hoopa Unbound. This requires 50 Hoopa Candy and 10,000 Stardust.

-Change the Hoopas form from HoopaUnbound to HoopaConfined. This requires 10 Hoopa Candy and 2,000 Stardust.

Naughty unbound, part 3/3

-Get 7 hearts with Buddy 2000 Stardust

-Catch 20 types of Pokemon 3x Raid Pass

-Win 3 raids 4000XP

Rewards: 50x Hoopa Candy, 10000 Stardust, Hoopa T-shirt

