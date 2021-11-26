Medical technology again surpasses Deloitte Technology 500 ranking





Global medical technology companies take top spot in Deloittes North America Technology Fast 500, the annual ranking of the fastest growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy technology sectors Did.

Axonics, Inc., one of the six California-based companies ranked in the Top 20 this year, develops and commercializes new treatments for incontinence patients. Grew 87,037% from 2017 to 2020.

Raymond W. Cohen says Axonics’ strong growth is a testament to the company’s mission-led culture, employee dedication, and commitment to innovation and the development of best-in-class incontinence solutions that improve the lives of patients. , Axonics CEO.

Biotechnology / pharmaceutical companies make up the second most prevalent sector in this year’s rankings, accounting for 14% of Fast 500 companies and achieving a median growth rate of 642% in 2021, which is software. It was a sector of. For the past 26 years in a row.

The median growth rate for electronics / hardware companies was 564%, and the median growth rate for digital content / media / entertainment was 455%.

The pandemic emphasizes the urgent need for technology solutions in a variety of areas, including healthcare, fintech, energy technology, and entertainment, so reliance on innovators like Technology Fast 500 winners has been so far. Christie says it’s more important than that. Simon’s, Partner, Deloitte & Toush LLP.

Not only are these companies at the forefront and transforming the way they do business, but most importantly, they recognize the strategic importance of continuous innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology. increase.

The software industry has been an impressive representative for the 26th consecutive year.

Software companies have been the majority of winners (73%) for the 26th consecutive year, surpassing last year’s record percentage in the history of rankings and ranking 7th out of the top 10.

GetUpside, the second-largest DC retail technology company in the software’s top spot, achieved 60.259% revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. The company, an app that offers cash back on gas, grocery and restaurant purchases, recently further enhanced its gaming in the gig economy through partnerships. After an agreement between Instacart and DoorDash in 2020, we partnered with Uber. The company also increased its workforce by about 30% to 250 this year.

The third and second fastest software startup on the list is Attentive. It’s a personalized text messaging platform that allows businesses to automatically send compelling text messages to each subscriber. Headquartered in New York, which reached unicorn status in 2020, the company has recently raised US $ 470 million in investment and has 1,200 global employees.

Headquartered in Austin, Shipwell is an industry leader in cloud-based transportation and logistics and was previously featured as the Forbes 2020 Next Billion-Dollar Startup. Toronto-based Snapcommerce made its Deloitte debut and plummeted to fifth place after securing US $ 107 million in growth funding in March.

Providing an AI-powered message-driven commerce platform, the startup has recorded revenue growth of 33.6% over three years, demonstrating strong non-travel expansion.

Of the software companies on the list, the major subsectors consisted of enterprise infrastructure and productivity (26%), fintech companies (19%), and digital platforms (18%).

Silicon Valley area where most of the winners gather

Just as software companies were dominant, so were companies born and raised in Silicon Valley.

With 500 winners representing more than 37 states and states across North America, Silicon Valley, California continues to reign as the region for nurturing the fastest growing enterprises, and this year’s Fast. Leading regional representatives with 21% of 500.

Next, the New York Metropolitan Area accounts for 12% of the winning companies, followed by New England (8%), the Greater Los Angeles Area (6), Washington DC, Washington State, and Texas, each accounting for 5%. A company.

It’s not surprising that more than 80% of the companies featured are backed by venture capital at some point in history, and 27 of the top 30 companies receive venture funding or private equity.

