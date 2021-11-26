Best Black Friday Gaming PC for Under $ 1,000





The 2021 Black Friday trading season saw significant savings unless you spent a lot of money on high-end gaming PCs. However, looking down the stack, especially below the $ 1,000 price point, old hardware can be brought to court and unstacked.

But don’t despair, there are still some good deals, and if you choose wisely, you can end up with a surprisingly capable machine at the end of it all. Such machines should be usable for at least a few years, especially if you’re not shy about performing a few upgrades.

Of all the systems I’ve seen on Black Friday, one in particular stands out as cost-effective. That is the HP Pavilion TG01. The machine is currently enjoying a $ 50 savings from the final price. So you can buy it for just $ 599.99. It’s also included in Windows 11, so you don’t have to worry about upgrading issues that can compromise your experience.

You can configure what you put inside the discreet chassis. This is exactly what I recommend. Switch the default GPU option on the AMD Radeon RX5500 to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 for a total of up to $ 919.99. You might want to add an SSD to your 512GB model and add as much as $ 40.

This is the cheapest way I’ve seen to get Nvidia’s excellent 1080p graphics card. Alternatively, you have the option of using a GeForce GTX 1660 Super. Again, this isn’t a bad phone, and the overall price is $ 689.99.

The core configuration is a combination of a quad-core, 8-thread AMD Ryzen 3 5300G (which is a somewhat low-end chip, but the latest) with 8GB of RAM and its small 256GB SSD.

The memory consists of at least two 4GB sticks of DDR4-3200, and it’s easy to add more. However, HP charges $ 100 for memory upgrades, so it’s a good idea to upgrade yourself. And given that that kind of money gives you 32GB of rights, your money is better spent elsewhere.

Intel is in

Another big PC box shifter that has successfully released a PC under $ 1,000 is Dell with an XPS desktop PC. This machine manages to push the corresponding Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 along with the Intel Core i5 11400.

Dell had to make some compromises to achieve that price. It’s most obvious with a single stick of DDR4 memory and a spinning hard drive. Yes, the 2021 hard drive.

Still, both of these are easy enough to fix after the fact (check the Samsung 1TB Black Friday SSD deal for $ 109). And given the core combo of the RTX 3060 and the 6-core 12-thread Core i5 11400, you should be in a strong position for the next few years.

All-AMD alternative

Another machine that catches the eye of our experts is Best Buy’s Cyber ​​PowerPC Gamer Master. Here you can buy the new Radeon RX 6600 XT with the latest generation Ryzen 53600 for $ 999.99.

Don’t be too offended by that last generation of AMD CPUs. Still, it’s a 6-core 12-thread chip with a maximum boost clock of 4.2GHz. The key is to have fun processing 1080p games alongside the Radeon RX 6600 XT.

Again, the front of the RAM is a bit limited, with only 8GB of RAM. This time it runs as a single stick, by default in single channel memory mode, but it’s easy to upgrade.

However, this machine comes standard with at least a 500GB SSD, which is a standard mid-tower case, so there’s plenty of room to add more.

With either machine, you should be able to get a little bargain on this Black Friday. And with a few upgrades, you should end up with a machine that will last you for years.

