Italy fines Apple and Google for “aggressive” data practices





Apple and Google have been fined 10 million per case by the Italian Competition and Markets Authority (AGCM). It turns out that this fine violated Italian consumer law and did not provide users with sufficient information about the commercial use of the data.

Regulators have also accused the pair of developing “aggressive” practices to encourage users to accept commercial processing.

Both Apple and Google have been contacted regarding their response to ACGM sanctions. Both said they would appeal.

Google has been accused of omitting relevant information while consumers are using the service during the account creation phase. Regulators say they need to provide to determine whether they agree to use the data for commercial purposes.

AGCM also immediately gives users clear information about how they will use the information commercially when Apple creates an Apple ID or accesses a digital store such as the App Store. I accused him of not providing it.

This is a pretty surprising sanction-given the carefully nurtured image of Apple as an advocate of consumer privacy (not to mention the premium that its devices and services tend to order, cheap ones such as those made by Google). Compared to alternatives to advertising support).

Italian regulators have summarized the practices of both companies in a press release announcing sanctions. He accuses him of being particularly willing to impose self-serving business terms on each user, especially during the account creation phase.

In the case of Google, ACGM points out that it presets the acceptance of commerce by users. The Adtech giant also points out that users do not provide a clear way to later withdraw their consent to these data transfers or change their choices after the account procedure. Has completed.

Another view is that Apple’s approach denies the ability of users to properly choose the commercial use of their data. Regulators claim that iPhone manufacturers’ data acquisition practices and architectures are essentially “conditioning” consumers to accept commercial terms.

The story continues

Investing a lot of marketing money to suggest that devices and software are superior to alternatives (such as Google technology) just because they claim to put user privacy at the center of their business. It’s a nasty blame for the companies that are doing it.

In a statement, Apple rejected the discovery of ACGM-Write:

“We believe the authorities’ views are wrong and will challenge the decision. Apple has been working on user privacy for many years and is very enthusiastic about designing products and features that protect customer data. It provides industry-leading transparency and allows all users to choose what to share and what not to share, and how to use it. “

A Google spokeswoman also disagreed with the findings and sent the following statement:

“We have transparent and fair practices to provide clear information about tools that are useful to our users and how they are used. We control information and limit the use of personal data to people. Providing easy control for, Consumer Protection Regulations We disagree with the authorities’ decision and appeal.

The full ACGM decision can be found here: for Apple and Google.

Italian regulators have spent a few busy days slapping Big Tech. Earlier this week, we issued a total fine of $ 230 million to Apple and Amazon on suspicion of conspiracy to sell Apple kits on Amazon’s Italian market.

It has also stepped up its investigation of tech giants over the years. Earlier this year, Facebook fined a similar issue for people’s commercial use of data, and this summer fined Google $ 123 million related to Android Auto. There is also an open probe to Google’s display advertising business.

Other fines from ACGM in recent years include fines for Apple related to iPhone users who are misleading about the water resistance of their devices, and fines for Apple and Samsung that slow down their devices.

