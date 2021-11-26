Gulf Xellence announced the Global Tech Innovation Summit on March 9th and 10th, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.





Dubai, United Arab Emirates-(Newsfile Corp.-November 26, 2021)-Participate in the Global Tech Innovation Summit, Gulf Xellence’s agship technology event, and live your life through innovation and emerging technologies such as blockchain, DLT, and IoT. Transform. Companies and organizations looking to the future. The summit will be held under the auspices of the High Commissioner’s Office, Sheikh Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Hamdan al-Nahyan.

Figure 1: Global Technology Innovation Summit by GULFXELLENCE

After a period of intense pandemic turmoil, “New Normal” presents an incredible opportunity. Focusing on the demands of social and technological change can rethink and achieve a better, more prosperous, more equitable and sustainable future for all.

As society looks forward to, there are even greater challenges for the world to overcome. The ongoing social, economic, environmental and ethical issues facing society are quite challenging, to say the least. The problem is undeniably complex, but when faced with technology-driven ambitions, it can not only improve lives, but also protect profits and future-proof business models from disruption.

There are many valuable lessons to be learned. The Global Tech Innovation Summit is excited to work with key technology innovators, pioneers, government agencies, start-ups and common interest groups across the industry.

The summit hosts corporate use cases, inspiring keynotes, panel discussions, tech talks, crypto resident chats, startup speed pitches, contests and awards, with key industry leaders telling stories of successes and failures and giving insights. I will clarify. We needed to embrace influential technological changes right now.

Summit focus

Powerful Women in Technology Smart Innovation Digital Asset Trading and Trends Decentralized Economy DeFi and NFT Smart Technologies AI and Cyber ​​Security

Event snapshot

Over 30 speakers and 2 panelists Keynote 7 Panel discussion 20 Key leader / Selected sponsor presentation 2 days Over 3000 online participants Over 500 global participants

participant

Government and Regulatory Authority C Level and Directors Investors and Business Leaders Technology Developer Family Oces Technology and Future Impact AI Projects DeFi and NFT Projects Blockchain and Cryptography Pioneer Technology Law Firm Technology Companies Famous Media Agency

Breakdown of participants

Investors 25% Technical experts 15% Companies 25% Cryptographic projects 10% Media 20% Others 5%

Why do you participate?

The program of the summit is

