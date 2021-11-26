CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077 outperforms Steam’s bestsellers





Visual parable screenshot: CD Projekt

Poor Cyberpunk 2077. It’s a phrase I’ve never thought of. But here we are only a few weeks (!) From the first year of launch and I feel a strange sparkle. It was good, so it’s pretty popular on Steam today.

The annoying game of CD Projekts, which floats in the top half of Steams’ top 10 top sellers, seems to be finding new love at the current half-price sale. Instead of being incredibly optimistic at $ 60, it went down to $ 30 and remained laughing for almost 12 months. People are in a hurry to get it. And what do you know, it’s really fair enough. At this point, the game is literally a huge RPG that receives thousands of bug fixes, patches, patches that fix previous patches, removes dampness, adds more dampness, and at least works on the PC.

At the console, that’s still a completely different issue. In a year when CD Projekt was hacked, source code stolen, and auctioned online, they tried to fill the hack’s seriousness under the noise of E3, but Sony discontinued it for six months. And there was that degree. It became very prominent in the crunch where their developers were placed. Probably more accepted if the promised next-generation version of the game for PS5 and XBS appeared at the time of the promise. Of course, they didn’t. And I haven’t evacuated yet.

But today they are having a good day. As VCG reported, CDP president Adam Kiciski was all dazzled by the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita, and in the long run Cyberpunk 2077 was recognized as a very good game and others. I believe it will sell for years as well as the title.

Meanwhile, cyberpunk quest director Pawe Sasko was as happy as a kid to rush to Twitter when he saw the game get terrible reviews on Steam. In fact, boosted by current sales, the game is registered very positively.

Sasko points out that these reviews have arrived in the last few days and I can’t imagine what that means to me. Sniff.

He later added a very positive review of over 15K in the last few days while both # Cyberpunk 2077 and # The Witcher 3 were on Steam’s top-selling global list, and in conclusion, thank you very much. I’m sorry!

Forbes previously caught the game at the top of the Steams list, but at the time of writing, the game was picked by Farming Simulator 22.

Eventually, someone taps them all on their shoulders, reminding them that at some point the game needs to run on the console, and all the sadness comes back. But let’s have this.

