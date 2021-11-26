Gulf Xellence announced the Global Tech Innovation Summit on March 9th and 10th, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.





Dubai, United Arab Emirates-(Newsfile Corp.-November 26, 2021)-Participate in the Global Tech Innovation Summit, Gulf Xellence’s agship technology event, and live your life through innovation and emerging technologies such as blockchain, DLT, and IoT. Transform. Companies and organizations looking to the future. The summit will be held under the auspices of the High Commissioner’s Office, Sheikh Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Hamdan al-Nahyan.

Figure 1: Global Technology Innovation Summit by GULFXELLENCE

After a period of intense pandemic turmoil, “New Normal” presents an incredible opportunity. Focusing on the demands of social and technological change can rethink and achieve a better, more prosperous, more equitable and sustainable future for all.

As society looks forward to, there are even greater challenges for the world to overcome. The ongoing social, economic, environmental and ethical issues facing society are quite challenging, to say the least. The problem is undeniably complex, but when faced with technology-driven ambitions, it can not only improve lives, but also protect profits and future-proof business models from disruption.

There are many valuable lessons to be learned. The Global Tech Innovation Summit is excited to work with key technology innovators, pioneers, government agencies, start-ups and common interest groups across the industry.

The summit hosts corporate use cases, inspiring keynotes, panel discussions, tech talks, crypto resident chats, startup speed pitches, contests and awards, with key industry leaders telling stories of successes and failures and giving insights. I will clarify. We needed to embrace influential technological changes right now.

Summit focus

Event snapshot

The story continues

participant

Government and regulatory agencies

Executives and directors

Investors and business leaders

Technology developer

Family Ose

Technical and futuristic influential people

AI project

DeFi & NFT project

Pioneer of blockchain and crypto

Technical law firm

Technology company

Famous media agency

Breakdown of participants

Investor 25%

Technical expert 15%

25% of companies

Cryptography project 10%

Media 20%

Other 5%

Why do you participate?

The Summit program is designed to provide learning and insight as well as discussions with industry leaders.

Build a “world-class” network with relevant industry leaders around blockchain, Emerging Eech, Decentralized Finance, NFTs, DLTs, and protocols.

Learn the basics and basics of a “distributed economy”, its development and future vision.

Involve and engage in new / future technologies. Discover products and new technologies from top technology companies and projects.

Find out why both retailers and institutions are investing heavily in Blockchain & CryptoSpace.

Meet the most innovative companies, start-ups and key investors at the Global Tech Innovation Summit.

Benefits of partnership with the United States

A unique opportunity to meet C-Suite participants and investors.

Brand awareness and awareness within key geographic locations.

Develop qualifications as a leader in thinking.

Introduce your platform to your relevant target audience.

Increase market exposure and make a positive impression on your business on a global scale.

A marketing opportunity for start-ups that unite some of the most enthusiastic entrepreneurs with high-impact investors.

Identify potential potential customers for your product or service.

Understand cutting-edge, innovative technologies that build partnerships and alliances to deny and drive the future of the industry.

It provides an unparalleled opportunity to position brands, services, and tools within the platform and market-leading technology and developer community.

The Global Tech Innovation Summit provides an unparalleled platform for connecting with industry experts, conducting business and positioning the company for future success.

Easy way to join

Register as a representative who benefits from the direct insights of the experts.

Show off your brand and industry ideological leadership in front of people who are important to your business by becoming a sponsor.

By securing an exhibition booth / table for the event, we will introduce the latest technology and services in our own dedicated space as an exhibitor.

For inquiries regarding this event, please contact Gulf XellenceExhibiting / Administration / MediaEvent URL: https: //www.globaltechinnovationsummit.com Email: [email protected]

Media contacts

Company Name: Gulf XellenceEmail Id: [email protected] Company Website: https: //gulfxellence.comCity/State: Dubai Country: UAE Person Name: Muzamil Amin

