Free Razer Iskur Gaming Chair worth 499 for this Black Friday transaction





For obvious reasons, Black Friday trading is taking place today. One of the most exciting deals I’ve ever seen is that if you buy a Razer Blade laptop from eBuyer, you’ll get a free Razer Iskur gaming chair for free.

There’s a lot of Black Friday gaming deals this year and a lot of impressive Black Friday gaming chair deals, but nothing is better than getting something for free! Especially if that something, in this case the Razer Iskur gaming chair, usually retracts hundreds of pounds. The Razer official website lists the Razer Iskur RRP as 499.99, which is a huge savings.

Get the Free Razer Gaming Chair Equivalent to 499.99 on Black Friday

So how do you get this deal? Well, that’s pretty easy. If you search your eBuyer for your Razer Blade gaming laptop, you’ll see that some of the thumbnail images of the products that appear have small green tags. These tags are all uppercase and read the free Razer gaming chair. This is certainly a cause of excitement.

The Razer Blade is a premium gaming laptop that meets the needs of most PC gamers, and the Razer Iskur is a very well-reviewed gaming chair. With the recent launch of the Razer Enki chairs, Razer probably only offers them at a very low price. This means that your Razer Iskur inventory needs to be wiped out of anything you can benefit from.

To qualify for the free Razer Iskur Gaming Chair, you need to purchase one of these Razer Blade laptops from eBuyer.

If you’re wondering what all these numbers mean, here’s a basic explanation: The higher the GPU number, the better the graphics processing power, the larger the RAM, the faster the speed, and the larger the SSD, the more storage. space.

Or, if all of these Razer Blade gaming laptops sound a bit too rich for your blood and all you really need is a cheap Razer Iskur gaming chair, read another suggestion!

This Razer Iskur transaction saves you money even if you don’t have a laptop

Not surprisingly, you may not want to fork on your laptop today, even if it comes with a cheap gaming chair. If you’re a shopper in that category, don’t be afraid. eBuyer is also trading Razer Iskur, which is currently running, unrelated to laptops.

Razer Iskur’s Black Friday transaction price on eBuyer is 279.99, which is still a big savings. As mentioned earlier, the Razers website still lists Iskur RRP as 499.99, so this eBuyer transaction will offer a 220 or 44% discount.

That said, the eBuyers website says it recently sold Iskur for 349.98, so this isn’t a sudden big cut, but a gradual decline from RRP. Compared to its recent price, trading Black Friday Iskur on eBuyer is equivalent to a 69.99 or 19.9% ​​discount. Either way, you’re still saving chunks of decent changes!

