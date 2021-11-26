Google Chromecast Black Friday Sale





Black Friday is in full swing. Among the discounts on Apple, Samsung, Nintendo, EE, Sky, Bose, Amazon, LEGO, Fitbit, etc., there are some price cuts on Google’s Chromecast devices. ..

If you’re looking for a new streaming device, you can get discounts on both the 3rd generation Google Chromecast (with a circular attachment) and the Chromecast with a Google TV (oval). Accompanied by shape attachment and remote).

Google Chromecast Black Friday Savings

The 3rd generation Chromecast offers 1080p resolution at 60 fps, which is about 15% faster than the previous generation, according to Google. Of course, it’s also compatible with Google Assistant and Google Home.

Many retailers, who usually retail for around £ 30, are trying to tempt them to buy at a discount.

In Berry, Chromecast is priced at £ 19.99 and there is a note on the product page that it will be delivered within “5 business days”. There are also several click-and-collect options available.

At Currys, you can buy for £ 17.99 and “due to high demand”, the number of purchases per customer is limited to 10. You can also save on the bundle with Google’s Nest Mini (2nd generation) included in Charcoal and get both for £ 34.19. Considering that the Chromecast usually costs £ 30 and the Nest Mini costs £ 49, that’s a huge savings overall.

Google

Google Chromecast (2018)

Google johnlewis.com

£ 30.00

Argos went a step further and reduced the price to £ 16.99. Delivery or ordering and collection options are available depending on location and availability (you can use the zip code checker to see the options).

Also, John Lewis & Partners is an Argos that is comparable in price at £ 16.99. In addition, if you purchase from Argos, you get a 2-year warranty. If you have a branch nearby, you also have the option of collecting at the store.

Save on Google Chromecast and Google TV Black Friday

If you’re looking for a slightly more elaborate, slightly more recent streaming device, the Google Chromecast with Google TV, launched in the fall of 2020, is also available.

Streaming in 4K UHD (2160p and 60fps, for recording), this edition of Chromecast has a remote control with a dedicated Google Assistant button to control other connected devices, Google speakers and devices and groups. You can get it by converting it. Multi-room audio experience. It also runs the Android TV operating system branded as Google TV and supports Google Stadia if you are interested in games.

In Berry, Chromecast with Google TV and remote control has been reduced from £ 59.99 (the usual suggested retail price) to £ 46.99, saving £ 13.

Meanwhile, Currys is listed for £ 44.99 with a two-year warranty. You also have the option to bundle it with the second generation of Google Nest Mini for £ 62.99.

Google

Google Chromecast (2020) with Google TV and remote control

Google johnlewis.com

£ 44.00

John Lewis & Partners has set the price of Chromecast with Google TV at £ 44 on Black Friday, plus a two-year warranty and free returns until January 28th.

However, Argos offers the biggest discount at £ 42.99, which is touted as the “lowest price ever” for the product.

