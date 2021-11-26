Amazon sees scattered Black Friday protests





For many, Black Friday is the beginning of the holiday shopping season.

Getty Images

Amazon has endured some turmoil at the scattered facilities of Black Friday Amide, the busiest shopping period of the year. Activists called for improved wages and workplace improvements, and for the company to be more proactive in addressing issues such as the climate crisis.

On Friday, the environmental group Extinction Rebellion closed the entrances to 13 Amazon distribution centers in the UK (including the largest in the Scottish town of Dunfermline) and one Amazon distribution center in Germany and the Netherlands, respectively, said the BBC and Reuters. Reported. Police arrested five people in protests in the eastern towns of Dartford and Tilbury.

Separately, Make Amazon Pay, a coalition of workers and labor organizations, required strikes by Amazon employees throughout the company’s business, including data centers, factories, and warehouses. We aimed to close Black Friday in 20 countries, including India, Italy, Germany, France, the Netherlands and the United States. The BBC points out that Amazon’s UK warehouses are not integrated, so workers working there cannot legally strike.

“The pandemic has revealed how Amazon prioritizes interests over workers, society, and our planet,” the coalition said in its request. “Amazon is taking too much and giving too little. It’s time to make Amazon Pay.”

Group demands can be divided into five categories: workplace improvement, job security, respect for workers’ rights, sustainable business and return to society. Workplace improvements include raising wages, adding dangerous wages, providing adequate breaks, extending paid sick leave, and disclosing the COVID-19 protocol.

For employment security, the group wants casual employment and the end of the form of contractors, while reviving employees who were dismissed to organize protests. Respecting workers’ rights is primarily focused on allowing employees to form unions and allowing Amazon not to implement union-crushing tactics. The group is also calling on retail giants to recognize climate change, reduce emissions to zero and pay taxes.

Amazon states that it is already making progress in response to these demands.

“These groups represent a variety of concerns. Not perfect in any of these areas, but objectively looking at what Amazon is doing in each of these areas, we can see our role and impact. It turns out that we take it very seriously: “Amazon spokeswoman Kelly Nantel said in a statement Wednesday.

On Black Friday last year, there was a call for a similar worker strike after Amazon’s sales surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama voted against forming a union at the facility.

Extinction Rebellion did not respond to the request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/amazon-faces-black-friday-strikes-in-some-regions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos