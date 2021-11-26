Black Friday Wireless Charging Stations 2021 Deals





Casemate

CaseMate Power Pad Pro 3 in 1

All-in-one chargers are intended to make it easy to charge all your devices without the hassle of wiring.

There are endless choices, so we do the tedious work and come up with the best choices. Best of all, many of our favorite options are on sale now since Black Friday.

Charging your iPhone, Apple Watch, or AirPods with a wireless charging case can be very painful, especially when using wired routes, so Case-Mate’s Power Pad Pro 3-in-1 is easy. The purpose is to be able to charge. Not only does it have a vertical stand for your phone, it also has a dedicated Apple Watch charging stand and another place for AirPods. Even better, there’s a USB-A port on the back for connecting another device. You can also save $ 20 by using the code BFCM.

Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand ($ 119; satechi.net) Satechi

Satechi3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand

If you need something smaller, this Satechi 3-in-1 will shrink the package for a modern feel. It still has an integrated Apple Watch charging disc and a Qi-enabled spot for AirPods. However, the charged part of the iPhone is magnetic and supports the MagSafe standard. In this way, the iPhone 12 or 13 can float and charge at the same time. However, please bring the power adapter. Use the code BFCM20 to get an additional 20% off.

Amazon

Anker wireless charging station

This Anker charging station includes a wall plug and cable as low as $ 39.99. There are two Qi compatible spots. One is a vertical spot to support the phone and the other is a flat spot to charge the earphones. Also, like Elago’s Apple Watch charging stand, you’ll need to bring a cable, but there’s a plastic notch for inserting the charger.

Amazon

Anker Magnetic Wireless Charging Station

If MagSafe features are at the top of the list, the Anker Magnetic Charging Station is worth a look. It has a pedestal that can be magnetically attached to the iPhone, a notch for the Apple Watch charger, and a Qi-enabled spot on the base. Similar to the Anker station above, this includes a 20 watt wall outlet and cable. Save another 20% by clicking on the coupon on the page.

Zaggu

Mophie3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad _

I like this Mophie all-in-one pad because of its sleek, modern oval design. There’s a dedicated spot for charging your Apple Watch with the right charging cable, and a Qi-enabled tray designed for AirPods, with plenty of space on the right to charge your phone wirelessly. It comes in two finishes and sells for $ 89.95.

Amazon

Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad

If you have a Samsung Galaxy Phone and a Galaxy Watch, you can use this simple solution to charge both devices at the same time. Even better, it sells for just $ 34.99 from $ 59.99 in black or white choices. Its flat rectangle is divided into two watch chargers on the right and a phone charger on the left. Samsung even includes a wall plug and cable inside the box for you to get started right away.

Amazon

Samsung Wireless Charger Trio

Like the Duo Pad, this wireless charger trio can support charging up to 3 devices. On the right is a dibot for charging the Galaxy Watch, and in the center and left are Qi charging pads for phones or earphones. Also, all three spots are Qi-enabled, so you can actually charge compatible devices here. On some Samsung devices, the LED indicator will also change as the charging level increases.

Nomadic products

Nomad Base Station Pro

The great thing about Nomad BaseStation Pro is that you can charge your Qi-enabled device anywhere on this mat. You don’t have to worry about lining up anywhere. It’s also incredibly nice and made of leather and aluminum that you want to be great on any desk, side table or nightstand.

running

Coolant catch 2

Similar to the nomadic approach, this Courant Catch 2 charger has multiple coils underneath the Belgian linen finish. That trick? You can charge the two devices by placing them anywhere on the charging pad. There are also three shades of natural, charcoal and camel. And if you’re fancy, for $ 80 you can get Italian Leather Catch 2 for $ 150- $ 112.50.

