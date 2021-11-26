Digital is our opportunity to lead the world





In March of this year, the UK Government’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy announced an industrial decarbonization strategy. Of the approximately 370 megatons (Mt) of CO2e produced in the United Kingdom (e is the suffix for CO2 equivalence), approximately 70 Mt of CO2e (approximately one-fifth) is the result of industrial activity. By 2030, these emissions should be reduced to 40 Mt CO2e and by 2040 to 10 Mt CO2e.

To be clear, this is not an easy task, but the work within the Made Smarter Innovation Challenge over the past year shows that the UK is in the best position to tackle this challenge. Dr. Ben Farmer of the UK Institute for Research and Technology Innovation will explain how.

Two-thirds of the industrial CO2e reduction required by 2030 needs to be achieved by resource efficiency and energy efficiency (REEE).

Digital is the key to REEE. However, you need the data to know where to start. Efficiency may become apparent as soon as the data becomes available.

But if this is not the case, common digitization paths have been identified that can be used to optimize existing linear operations. This is a point to revisit later.

Strategy (BEIS) Key: REEE – Resource Efficiency and Energy Efficiency. CCUS – Carbon capture and storage. BECCS – Bioenergy with Carbon Capture Source: Ministry of Business, Energy and Industry

One of the two routes to net zero for industry, identified in the BEIS Industrial Decarbonization Strategy, features an extensive national infrastructure network for CCUS and hydrogen. What both routes have in common is that about two-thirds of the annual CO2 reductions that will occur by 2030 are the result of REEE.

The sooner the emissions are reduced, the better

Digital achieves CO2 reduction and does it quickly. According to a study conducted by the Made Smarter Innovation Advisory Group, artificial intelligence (AI) is the only industrial digital technology that is considered strategically important to all manufacturing sectors. According to a Made Smarter study, the UK has the largest investment in early-stage AI companies anywhere in Europe, outpacing North America and Asia when compared to its economy. Not only that, these start-ups and scale-ups are in an ideal position to act swiftly.

UK early stage AI companies and investments in the EU and other countries Source: Smarter Innovation Digitally enabled REEE delivers greater value and risk reduction than other mitigation contributions

The required digital features already exist. Studies show that most of the globally competitive UK AI features are not currently directed to manufacturing. The key question is why the manufacturing industry hasn’t used this feature yet. The answer is complicated and still emerging. Made Smarter has already implemented fast-start R & D and interventions such as Made Smarter Technology Accelerator, demonstrating that digital companies that have never worked in manufacturing can do so.

UK Technology Investment and UK Manufacturing Technology Investment Source: Made Smarter Innovation

Investing in early UK AI companies will reduce investment in other technologies. However, the investment in early UK AI companies applied to manufacturing technology is comparable to other industrial digital technologies.

Digitally enabled REEE also provides restoring force and productivity.A digitally transparent and proven supply chain, coupled with reduced material and energy resource usage, reduces the availability and price sensitivity of fluctuating materials and allows you to do more at less cost. will do so

Digitally enabled REEE can go even further than currently planned by facilitating the transition to circularity. AI, blockchain, digital twins and digital design are the keys to industrial symbiosis and scalable circular manufacturing, further reducing the use of industrial resources and energy, thereby reducing other costly and risky CO2e reduction technologies. To do.

Digital manufacturing also helps reduce emissions during use. Technologies such as robotics and additive manufacturing give designers more freedom to create products with low CO2 emissions in use (and reuse), giving them more value across the value chain, including manufacturers across the UK. Can be produced.

Elephant in the Room – 89% of emissions related to UK industrial demand occur outside the UK. Once developed, industrial digital technology can be exported on a large scale. The UK’s strong industrial digital technology is relevant to the economies of other industrialized countries with industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, aerospace and automobiles.

Smarter strategy

Made Smarter has identified a universal, challenge-oriented (technology-agnostic) digitization path. The first half, and the focus of the Made Smarter Innovation Challenge, is linear process and supply chain optimization. In the second half, and where the thinking shifts beyond the current challenges, is the symbiosis of industry and the promotion of large-scale circular digital promotion. Throughout, Made Smarter incorporates Britain’s key capabilities in ethics and human adoption.

Challenge-oriented (technology-agnostic) path to digitize linear processes and supply chains before moving to the realization of circularity Source: Made Smarter Innovation

Running Strategy: The £ 1 million MadeSmarter Technology Accelerator (MSTA), offered by DigitalCatapult until 2021, attracted applicants for more than 90 technology start-ups and scale-ups. They were competing for one of 14 locations to address the industrial challenges posed by seven companies in a wide range of sectors.

Many start-ups and scale-ups previously did not work with manufacturers, but after being awarded £ 20,000 to develop a proof of concept, four companies developed the Minimum Viable Product (MVP). I was chosen to receive £ 100,000 to do so.

One of these companies was Machine Intelligence, which worked with BAE Systems on scalable AI for visual inspection challenges. They used new machine learning techniques to identify manufacturing flaws with the goal of reducing waste, improving product quality, and ultimately saving costs.

For more information, please visit https: //madesmartertech.uk/.

£ 20m Sustainable Smart Factory Collaborative Research and Development (CR & D) Competition. From November 1, 2021 to January 26, 2022, UK registered companies and organizations can apply for a share of up to £ 20 million in digital innovation projects that improve the resources and energy efficiency of the factory’s manufacturing process.

For more information, please visit https://www.madesmarter.uk/made-smarter-innovation/current-opportunities/.

Future and future opportunities

Made Smarter is in the process of competing with the £ 20m Smart Factory Innovation Hub and the £ 10m Digital Supply Chain Innovation Hub respectively. Each features a testbed project and a wide range of new initiatives to engage companies in the development of new industrial digital technologies and new applications.

Based on the successful model of Made Smarter Technology Accelerator, the future £ 5 million accelerator portfolio will bring world-leading technology start-ups and scale-ups to REEE by addressing the challenges of large industrial emitters. We are shifting our focus to our efforts. Long tail of companies with low levels of emissions.

Made Smarter’s £ 10 million global activity leverages these same world-class UK digital capabilities to reduce emissions in some of the world’s largest emission industries, thereby reducing UK consumption emissions. We focus on countries that can create export opportunities while actively coping with volume.

What happens after the Made Smarter Innovation Challenge?

Research shows that industrial innovation is the next big opportunity in technology, and key private capital is ready to invest in the right ideas. The problem is that, according to some investors, there aren’t enough ideas right now. To inspire these ideas, future interventions following Made Smarter Innovation will link the REEE challenges of companies of all sizes to the UK’s world-class digital talent.

Deliver REEE Rapidly: AI has enabled autonomous factories and linear supply chain technology provided by startups and scale-ups. Further provide REEE: An autonomous value chain for scalable circulation. Innovations that enable a platform for global circulation.

