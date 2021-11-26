Last Words Before Game 12 vs Georgia Football Georgia Tech Yellowjacket





Georgia Institute of Technology Football Club Saturday, November 30, Georgia ET Atlanta, Bobby Dodd Stadium, Georgia

do you know? Saturday is Georgia Institute of Technology Senior Day, which recognizes 24 student athletes before the match. The 24 winners will include 13 student athletes who are senior in terms of qualifications (the fourth smallest senior class of all Power Five conference teams) and will graduate academically in 2022. Includes 11 student athletes who are seniors who may return to Japan. Qualification remains.

Uniform announcement

Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate! # 4the404 /// #PtBD pic.twitter.com/oajKKqmfTI

— Georgia Institute of Technology Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 25, 2021

One more day.

What are the good words? # 4the404 /// #PtBD pic.twitter.com/wqLTjDCUVJ

— Georgia Institute of Technology Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 26, 2021

21st ANNUAL MICHAEL ISENHOUR TOY DRIVE

The 21st Michael Isenhour Toy Drive will be held at Bobby Dodd Stadium tomorrow.

Fans are asked to bring a new unwrapped toy donation for children of all ages. GT students and student athletes will be placed at all gates from 10am to kickoff to collect donations pic.twitter.com/1RURj9kdDv

— Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket (@GTAthletics) November 26, 2021

Thanksgiving games

Today’s Bobby Dodd Stadium 100 years ago # 4the404 /// #PtBD https://t.co/h0hW1HffKF

— Georgia Institute of Technology Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 25, 2021

What are the good words?

All week long. #THWg pic.twitter.com/IR1TBxFFvz

— Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket (@GTAthletics) November 24, 2021

“BROTOUGH”

Brotuff !! @ Jahmyr_Gibbs1 https://t.co/mVFJTflpyL

— Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) November 23, 2021

NFF Scholar-Athlete

Presented by @Fidelity, the NFF Scholar-Athlete of the Day is @ GeorgiaTechFB OL @ ryancj96, who holds a degree in civil engineering and two master’s degrees. #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/3i522XAFtf

— Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) November 22, 2021

Irish Ambassador

It was a great honor for Ambassador @DanMulhall to visit The Flats this morning and spend some time with him and @GeorgiaTechFB student athlete / Irish @David_Shanahan_. #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/50orRqHhBh

— Todd Stansbury (@GTToddStansbury) November 22, 2021

Today I had the opportunity to visit @GeorgiaTechFB to see the team practice. I was able to meet @David_Shanahan_ (43), a team kicker born in Kelly, and some of his teammates. David is doing great things in his first season in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/2U1LOSDrtS

— Daniel Mulhall (@DanMulhall) November 22, 2021

