4 gaming PCs you might actually buy for RTX 3080, 3070 Ti, or 3060 Ti on Black Friday





Good gaming GPUs are still sold at ridiculous prices on eBay, as it’s virtually impossible to find one, especially close to MSRP, in retail stores. But if you buy the entire pre-built gaming PC instead, there are four specific Black Friday deals that are worth noting.

RTX 3080

This true 4K graphics card is available in one particular configuration of the HP Omen 30L (GT13-1380z) in combination with the AMD Ryzen 5600X for only $ 1,611. Indeed, you can use only 8GB of RAM and a very small 256GB SSD. I want to upgrade later.

The first time you click the link, you won’t see that GPU or its price. You’ll need to first add a $ 40 premium to the case with an 800W power supply, and then choose the RTX 3080 graphics card. To receive a full discount, please add coupon code HOLIDAY10 at checkout.

Last week I saw the RTX 3080 averaging $ 1,773 on eBay with a graphics card alone.

HP Omen 30L. The same is true for the 25L, but it is small and does not have a light-up fan on the front.

RTX 3070 Ti

NZXT’s handsome $ 1,799 Streaming Plus PC may be more expensive than the HP 3080 product, but it combines the RTX 3070 Ti with a more multitasking AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU, 16GB / 1TB with double RAM, and an HP desktop. It quadruples your SSD storage, plus what I think is a much more attractive design. It also comes with a 750W Gold certified power supply and a 2-year warranty.

You don’t need a coupon code here. You will see a price of $ 1799 at checkout.

The NZXTs PC is built into your Kraken M22 case.

RTX 3060 Ti

Two valuable options here:

AMD Ryzen 5600X, RTX 3060 Ti, 600W PSU, and HP Omen 25L (GT12-1340m) with the same 8GB / 256GB RAM and storage that is not larger for $ 1,188. Again, you will enter HOLIDAY 10 at checkout. Equipped with 3060 Ti, 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB of SSD, and the 11th generation Core i7-11700F, this Alienware Aurora R12 costs $ 1,372. Unless you’re on a serious budget or crazy about AMD processors, this is a better deal than HP, with similar features with more memory and storage than it’s worth the money, and some additional cores. I think it’s a processor with, and a simple one. -Upgrade the toolless chassis design. If I was in the market, it was something I bought myself. Alienware Aurora will be open for upgrades.

