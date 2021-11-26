Dell’s amazing XPS 13 laptop has dropped to $ 699 on Black Friday





The Dell XPS 13 is one of the most popular premium laptops for good reason and is now available at 30% off. This particular model is the XPS 139305, which sells for $ 699 on Dell.com. This PC borrows the design of the previous XPS 13, so if you need a slightly taller screen, look for the XPS 139 300 instead. But today’s XPS 13 contract offers something very new: a great CPU.

Inside the XPS 13 9305 is Intel’s 11th Core i5-1135G7 CPU. This is the latest and really best CPU. This is a review of the 11th Core i5-1135G7, but all you really need to know is that this CPU is powerful enough for most people to do with a small laptop. In fact, the Core i5-1135G7 graphics are essentially the same Iris Xe graphics you get with the high-end Core i7-1185G7 chip.

This means that for $ 699, you’ll get about the same gaming performance as the much more expensive XPS 13 configuration. The XPS 13 doesn’t perform as well as a real dedicated gaming laptop, but it’s still quite suitable for gaming.

This particular $ 699 configuration includes 8GB of LPDDR4X and 256GB of NVMe SSD. RAM, as I’ll point out later, cannot be upgraded. So what do you think about 8GB of RAM? Frankly, that’s fine for most people. Windows is very efficient in memory management, and when combined with a fast SSD, you rarely feel that you need more memory in most cases.

Dell is using NVMe SSD. This is because many low-cost laptops replace slower SATA SSDs. The 256GB SSD is a bit small, but there’s plenty of space, mostly if you’re using a laptop to browse, run, or pay taxes. Also, unlike Apple’s premium laptops, the XPS 13 uses industry-standard M.2 drives, so you can upgrade from 256GB to 1TB and even 2TB.

The XPS 13 also has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, so you can run multiple external 4K displays or connect to ultra-fast Thunderbolt SSDs for more storage. The screen is a 13.3 inch 1920 x 1080 resolution panel without touch. Again, Dell’s new XPS 13 has a higher 1920×1200 screen. We prefer higher aspect ratios, but I’m not sure if we will pay a premium than the deals we are looking at here.

[Today’s deal: Dell XPS 13 9305 for $699 at Dell.com]

Gordon, one of the founders of the hardcore technical report, has been working with PCs and components since 1998.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcworld.com/article/555849/dells-awesome-xps-13-is-down-to-699.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos