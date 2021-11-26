CMA Extracts Commitment from Google in Privacy Sandbox The Register





The horrifying story of Google’s privacy sandbox has taken another direction today, with the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) saying it has “secured an improved commitment” from advertising giants over cookie-crushing technology.

The CMA’s allegations came after the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), a UK data watchdog, called yesterday in collaboration with Google to sort out the privacy risks posed by advertising. The ICO will continue to work with the CMA to consider plans for mountain view gangs.

According to a competition regulator investigation, Google’s intention to change the Chrome browser to phase out third-party cookies and adopt the so-called privacy sandbox actually enhances Megacorp’s grip on the online advertising ecosystem. It started in January, with concerns that it might be.

In June, CMA consulted on Google’s first commitment, and feedback from third parties … required a bit of work.

The feedback included a call for Google to be more transparent. Strengthen compliance monitoring. To improve “Google’s self-priority provisions for advertising products and services.”

According to the CMA (which we believe the revision addresses that concern), Google’s response to the concern has been provided below:

Make sure that the role of CMA and the ongoing CMA process are listed in Google’s key announcements. Instruct staff not to charge customers who violate their commitment. Regularly report to CMA on how Google considered third-party views. Address concerns about Google removing features or information before the privacy sandbox is completely changed. This includes delaying the enforcement of draft privacy budgets and providing efforts to implement measures to reduce access to IP addresses. Clarify the internal limits of the data that Google can use. It provides greater certainty to third parties developing alternative technologies. Improve reporting and compliance provisions, including appointing a CMA-approved monitoring trustee. And it offers a longer period of six years from the date of the decision to accept Google’s modified commitment.

Lukasz Olejnik, an independent privacy researcher and consultant, said the penultimate point:

New Google initiative. Who that person will be is absolutely important. Is it obviously an independent person with technology and appropriate policy skills? Can you trust the process? https://t.co/hedYaKHdlO pic.twitter.com/uKRRVoCZVy

Lukasz Olejnik (@lukOlejnik) November 26, 2021

Quote of change notice posted by CMA [PDF], He told the register: “Four respondents opposed paragraph 11 (a) of the initial commitment, citing Google’s stated purpose of” making the Web more private and secure for users. “

“On a similar theme, another respondent suggested that Google should announce that the technology is neither” privacy-friendly “than any other technology nor” certified “by the CMA or ICO. “I did,” continued the correction notice.

Olejnik also emphasized Google’s promise not to use user browsing history after Chrome has discontinued support for third-party cookies.

“Please note that Black Friday offers read fine prints”

Formerly an Open Web marketer (MOW) who has repeatedly expressed concern about Google’s plan to “effectively create a walled garden owned by Google,” centered around third-party cookies. The movement of OpenWeb has attracted attention. He paid attention to the CMA’s allegations and said, “Be aware that Black Friday offers read small print.”

It’s a large document [PDF] After all, weigh in 125 pages.

Timothy Cowen, MOW’s legal adviser and chair of Preiskel & CoLLP’s antitrust law, said:

That said, MOW founder and director James Rosewell said, “Commitment avoids the need for an injunction to prevent the digital market from being dominated by trillions of dollars of U.S. companies. If so, welcome them. “

CMA is currently consulting on these new commitments until 17:00 BST on December 17th. If approved, the investigation ends and the next phase of monitoring begins. It’s really Merry Christmas for all the residents of the chocolate factory.

Regarding Google, “We continue to appreciate the thoughtful approach and involvement of the CMA and ICO in developing the Privacy Sandbox proposal.

“We welcome and carefully consider the comments people provide during the consultation process.”

Google’s advertising business had sales of over $ 148.25 billion over the nine months ended September 30. [PDF], Up from $ 1.072 billion in the year-ago quarter. In total, Google has sold between $ 125.6 billion and $ 182.3 billion.

