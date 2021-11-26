Connect BC to other parts of the world and rekindle Canada’s automotive manufacturing sector and other news





Thousands of people are still weakened in British Columbia last week, following a powerful “atmospheric river” that caused heavy rains, widespread floods, landslides, and rock slips last week. However, access to essential connections has always been a major issue for many residents of British Columbia and other remote areas.

The problem is especially imminent in the First Nations community. Canada has made great strides with the goal of providing access to broadband speeds of 50 Mbps (downloads) and 10 Mbps (uploads) to all households by 2030, with 65% of households in First Nations. The protected area and almost all households in the area are not yet accessible.

Households in British Columbia that do not have broadband access are primarily in the suburbs of connected communities or in remote, small or dispersed areas, making internet connections expensive and difficult. “The British Columbia coastal indigenous communities have faced connectivity challenges for many years, and these challenges became most apparent when the COVID outbreak began and forced everything online.” , Said Page Richardson, Community Connection Coordinator for the Coastal Indigenous Peoples Connection (CFNC) Network. “The digital divide has locked us out.”

However, improvements are underway. Canada’s Digital Supercluster, an industry-led consortium aimed at economic growth and job creation, announced last week an investment of $ 725,000 in the CFNC network to promote education and learning. With Rogers Communications as a connectivity partner, this network aims to provide indigenous community leaders with education and resources to participate in the digital economy.

Community Connection Leaders, led by Coastal First Nations, have the opportunity to work with partners such as Microsoft, Vancouver Island University, and the First Nations Technology Council to create digital skill-up opportunities and IT training. “When building BC’s coastal economy while protecting the environment for future generations, the CFNC Network Project fills the digital divide of remote communities by supporting long-term technology careers and opportunities.” Christine Smith-Martin, Executive Director of Coastal First Nations, said. ..

Can Ontario meet its ambitious EV goals?

The future of mobility is electricity. Investors and technology enthusiasts are also looking to companies like Tesla and Apple for the next generation of electric vehicles, as the North American market is expected to grow to around $ 148 billion (US) by 2028. .. Ontario, which drives a car every year by 2030, is about to take part in this action.

Linda Hasenfratz, CEO of Linamar, one of Canada’s largest auto parts manufacturers, says the state is in the best position to expand production. “We have a wealth of experience, a well-developed supply base, a strong technical workforce, and one of the cleanest energy infrastructures on the planet,” she says. In the United States, China, and much of Europe where fossil fuel energy is dominant.

Hasenfratz sees great potential for North American automakers to increase their global market share on the continent (currently less than a quarter of EVs are manufactured and sold here). “Canada needs to build the most energy-intensive parts of the vehicle to take advantage of the clean energy grid, Mexico needs to make the most labor-intensive parts of the vehicle, and the United States produces everything else. The result is the world’s cleanest, lowest-energy vehicles with the latest technology at affordable prices, “she says. “That’s the secret to success.”

But like other growth pains in the energy transition, this transition to electricity is not without its challenges. “We need talent, we need support, including government investment for innovation, and we need a regulatory environment to streamline our ability to invest and launch quickly,” Hasenfratz said. increase.

Cara Clairman, president and CEO of Plug’n Drive, a non-profit organization aimed at accelerating EV adoption, said consumers need to be given clear incentives. “There’s still a lot to do in terms of facilitating uptake,” she says. “Vehicle production is one component, but there are other steps, such as the benefits of electric vehicles, financial incentives, and improved charging infrastructure.”

Virtual care and education technology are big winners of this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list

Maple, a Toronto-based virtual care platform, has reached a record year due to increased demand during a pandemic and the massive adoption of remote healthcare. With a staggering 15,568% growth, the company ranked second on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 list this year, Canada’s fastest-growing technology company ranking.

“During a pandemic, Canadians are experiencing various stages of economic instability, forcing people and organizations to consider new ways to deliver and consume products and services.” , Dr. Brett Berchetz, CEO and co-founder of Maple, said. .. “As a result, Toronto’s innovation sector is exploding in terms of financing, revenue growth and the provision of new products and services.”

Another winner is Applyboard, based in Waterloo, Ontario, which raised $ 350 million last June and hired more than 900 new staff this year. Since its inception in 2015, Applyboard has helped more than 250,000 students from 125 countries pursue higher education abroad. The demand for educational technology during a pandemic has only boosted the growth of Applyboard.

Meti Basiri, co-founder of Applyboard, said:

In other news:

The ocean, which has absorbed more than 90% of the heat generated by greenhouse gases, is essential for the health of the planet. Finding more sustainable ways to protect them will be key to the fight against climate change.

In a recent report on the evolution of marine sustainability, Canada ranks 10th among the top technology leaders after the Netherlands, Japan and Australia. The MIT Technology Review, in collaboration with Canada’s Ocean Supercluster, prioritizes the protection of marine health through sustainable marine activities, innovation, policies and regulations, and the progress achieved by 66 coastal countries and regions. I investigated.

“Canada can become a leader in the world’s blue economy and we are making great strides,” said Kendra McDonald, CEO of Canada’s Ocean Supercluster, in a statement. “But there is a lot to do.”

According to the new CBRE Tech-30 report, the Toronto market has the highest growth in tech employment in North America, up 29% from last year. It wasn’t just Canadian cities that were ranked high. Vancouver and Montreal were 3rd and 6th respectively.

The report attributed the growth of high-tech employment to Canada’s skilled workforce, driven by both immigration and the strength of the higher education system.

The Waterloo and San Francisco-based Unicorn Fair have raised $ 508 million in G-round funding. The company, which helps small businesses discover and stock new products through the wholesale online marketplace, is currently worth $ 12.4 billion. Faire will use the new funding to expand its offerings to teams and customers and expand its global footprint. To alleviate headaches in the supply chain of Canadian manufacturers, Molded Precision Components (MPC) has recently been supported by the nonprofit organization Next Generation Manufacturing Canada. Companies in need of injection molded parts can use MPC’s recently expanded and advanced manufacturing facilities to manufacture the components they need. Mangrove Lithium has secured a $ 12.6 million Series A round to support the production of high-purity lithium for the production of batteries for electric vehicles. The Vancouver-based company has developed a simpler and more cost-effective electrochemical process for lithium hydroxide than traditional methods. During a session at the Open Banking Expo, the National Bank of Canada and Flinks launched a new product called the Open Banking Environment that gives fintech start-ups secure access to financial institution consumer data without the need for screen scraping. Announced the release of.

Open banking is safer than screen scraping. This is because screen scraping requires users to share their passwords and login credentials with third parties in order to access their data. Open banking is available in Australia, Hong Kong and the UK, but not yet in Canada.

Yan Zhou writes about MaRS technology. Toronto Star’s parent company, Torstar, has partnered with MaRS to highlight the innovation of Canadian companies.

Disclaimer This content was created as part of a partnership and may not meet the standards of impartial or independent journalism.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com/business/mars/2021/11/25/connecting-bc-to-the-rest-of-the-world-reigniting-canadas-auto-manufacturing-sector-and-other-news.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos