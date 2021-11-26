Samsung’s new A03 and A03 cores look like big bargains, but it’s still not clear





Samsung has quietly added two new devices to its entry-level A-series lineup, the Galaxy A03 and the Galaxy A03 Core. Both devices haven’t been priced yet, but given how Samsung is pricing the rest of the A-series devices, both can be expected to be fairly affordable.

Samsung Galaxy A03 has a dual rear camera with a 48MP main sensor.Photo by Samsung

The infographic posted on Samsung’s site outlines the A03s specification (via 9to5Google). The device comes with a dual rear camera with a 48MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. This allows the camera to focus on the main subject in the photo, rather than providing another ultra-wide or zoom-in perspective. The device, on the other hand, has a water drop notch that includes a 5MP selfie camera.

The A03 has a 6.5-inch HD Plus Infinity-V display and a 5,000mAh battery. For performance, it comes with an unspecified octa-core 1.6GHz chipset, plus 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB of internal storage options.

The Samsung Galaxy A03 core comes with an 8MP camera on the back.Photo by Samsung

More details on another Galaxy A03 Core can be found on Samsung’s website, but unlike the standard A03, it doesn’t have the flashy infographics. As the name implies, the A03 core seems to be a simplified version of the standard Galaxy A03.

Behind the device is a single 8MP camera and a 5MP selfie camera with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Apart from that, the device has a 5,000mAh battery and a display size of 6.5 inches, the same as the A03. Like the base A03, Samsung has not yet revealed the company that makes the A03 Cores octa-core chipset.

The Galaxy A03 is available in blue, red and black, while the Galaxy A03 Core is available in blue and black. Samsung doesn’t provide pricing details, but judging by the price tag of the A03s 139 (about $ 185 USD) released outside the US market in September, the A03 and A03 cores have similar budget-friendly prices. Will be.

It’s unclear when the Android version that ships with these phones, or when Samsung will officially release the device. Samsung also doesn’t say exactly where the A03 and A03 cores will be available, but given what the A02 and other A-series phones did earlier this year, both could reach the United States. There is sex.

