UK, Ireland win regulatory victory over Google, WhatsApp





Can Big Tech be tamed by the legislature? The question has been rounded for several years, comparing it to the challenge of lining up the tobacco industry. It’s been almost a month without his former Facebook company, Mark Zuckerberg. He is appealing to the government to regulate him.

According to a new study by the Privacy for America Union, there is certainly a public desire in the United States for action to be taken regarding data privacy regulations at the federal level. Opinion polls of 1,524 Americans show that there is interparty support among voters of the Democratic Party (95.4%), Independents (92.0%), and Republicans (89.3%), which is very or very important for Congress to build a federation. Declared to be important to some extent. Privacy law is enacted.

And voters are mature towards all of this, not the desire to punish Big Tech, but their protection. It’s not yet known if U.S. politicians will take advantage of this sentiment, but outside the U.S., regulators across the Atlantic Ocean in Britain and Ireland have shown that such companies can be returned to concessions. There is.

Google victory

In the UK, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has won a lot of commitment from Google on the privacy sandbox after raising concerns that it may use plans to hide data in the guise of privacy. But it really hinders the competition for digital advertising.

Google is currently committed to not only removing certain features before third-party cookies, but also improving transparency and engagement. Specifically, it is as follows.

Make sure that the role of CMA and the ongoing CMA process are listed in Google’s key announcements. Instruct staff not to charge customers who violate their commitment. Regularly report to CMA on how Google considered third-party views. Address concerns about Google removing features or information before the privacy sandbox is completely changed. This includes delaying the enforcement of draft privacy budgets and providing efforts to implement measures to reduce access to IP addresses. Clarify the internal limits of the data that Google can use. It provides greater certainty to third parties developing alternative technologies. Improve reporting and compliance provisions, including appointing a CMA-approved monitoring trustee. It also offers a longer period of six years from the date of the decision to accept Google’s modified commitment.

The CMA will discuss these new commitments until 5 pm on December 17, 2021. Andrea Coscelli, CMA Chief Executive Officer, said:

Google’s efforts to protect user privacy have always made it clear that it cannot be achieved at the expense of intensifying competition. Therefore, throughout this process, we have worked with the Information Commissioner’s Office, CMA’s international counterparts, and stakeholders throughout this sector to ensure results that are useful to everyone.

We welcome Google’s cooperation and thank all the stakeholders involved with us during the talks. If approved, the commitments obtained from Google are legally binding, help promote competition in the digital market, protect the ability of online publishers to raise money through advertising, and protect user privacy. increase.

Meanwhile, in Ireland, WhatsApp has updated its European user privacy policy after being fined a record 225 million by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) for transparency violations under European Union law. .. WhatsApp provides users with detailed information on how messaging services collect and use data, why they store and delete data, why data is shared across borders, and how to protect it. An in-app banner notification appears at the top of the user’s WhatsApp chat list, allowing the user to click to learn more about the 12,000-word, 35-page policy message changes. The change comes despite the fact that WhatsApp intends to sue DPC’s rulings and fines.

Come more

And there are still more. The Information Commissioner’s Office in the United Kingdom has just commented on the expectations of data protection for the ad tech sector. The Commission expects businesses to provide individuals with the ability to receive advertisements without tracking, profiling, or targeting based on excessive collection of personal information. If individuals choose to share data, all parties across the ad tech supply chain need to be meaningful and accountable and able to control the data and the ability of people to exercise their rights to information. I have. Organizations are also required to be able to justify the use of personal data for online advertising as fair, necessary and proportional, and to be clear to users about how and why personal information is used.

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said:

Digital advertising is a complex ecosystem that has grown rapidly with the e-commerce boom without considering people’s privacy. During the ongoing ad tech work, we found thousands of things that companies are doing and looking online to display targeted ads and content. Needless to say, we collect and share personal information with hundreds of companies. In most cases, individuals are unaware that this is happening or have not given explicit consent. This needs to be changed. That’s why we want to influence current and future commercial proposals on how to advertise online early on, giving people meaningful control over their personal data, not just window dressings.

My view

More power to Britain and Ireland to give Mr. Zuckerberg what he was looking for! US federal government officials should consider emulating.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://diginomica.com/uk-ireland-score-regulatory-wins-against-google-whatsapp-will-us-follow-privacy-action The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos