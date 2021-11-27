The world’s top Apple experts reveal the exact year the iPhone will be out of date





Apple is expected to replace the iPhone with a new daily computing gadget.

One expert has revealed a timeline for this monumental shift, but not too far away.

Top analyst and longtime insider in the industry, Ming-Chi Kuo, said Apple expects to replace the iPhone by 2032 in just 10 years.

Instead, there are AR devices that are augmented reality.

AR is when a computer-generated image is overlaid on the world around you.

Currently, AR can be confirmed with apps such as Pokemon Go.

However, technology companies such as Facebook, Microsoft, and Google are working on developing wearable AR devices.

As with Microsoft HoloLens, some of these already exist.

Most experts believe that this device will be a pair of eyeglasses that can change the world around you.

It may overlay map orientations, display information about what is displayed, or play AR / VR video games.

In a note to investors I saw on the tech blog 9to5Mac, Kuo explained that Apple’s timeline expects the iPhone to be replaced within 10 years.

“Currently, we have over a billion active iPhone users,” Kuo said.

Apple will announce headsets like Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2. Shutterstock.

“If Apple’s goal is to replace the iPhone with AR within 10 years, that means Apple will sell at least 1 billion AR devices within 10 years.”

Importantly, Kuo says the success of these goggles depends on how far they are from the iPhone.

“If the AR headset is placed only as an accessory for your Mac or iPhone, it won’t lead to product growth.

“Independently operating AR headsets mean having their own ecosystem and providing the most complete and flexible user experience.”

Apple plans to release early versions of these goggles next year.

These compete with other early AR / VR devices such as Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 and HTC Vive.

According to Kuo, this early device is iPhone-independent in performance and ships “at the same computing power level as the Mac.”

The headset is designed to carry two Sony 4K micro OLED displays.

This shows that goggles can also support virtual reality like AR, but you’re completely immersed in a computer-generated world.

AR and VR are tied to Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse vision.

Zuckerberg’s Meta (formerly Facebook) recently announced that it will soon be able to live in a virtual home within the Metaverse.

Apple has previously confirmed its interest in AR and VR, but hasn’t officially announced a dedicated headset yet.

This story originally appeared in the sun and was reproduced here with permission.

