Best Black Friday Deals for Under 25

Like us, buy the time when all this Black Friday stuff is over, you may need a hard drink. And the observer in you will have noticed that WIRED likes one or two tequila. Currently, you can put 7 bags from this Esporon Reposado Tequila Reposado (meaning rest). Tequila is aged in oak barrels for 2 months to 1 year and promises a spicy caramel aroma with a touch of chocolate. Salud!

If you don’t have an internet connection terry box, this is a great, worry-free way to bring those coveted streaming smarts to your TV. Chromecast connects directly to the HDMI port, so the setup itself is easy. But along with making the TV smarter, what this discount dongle does is allow content to be streamed directly from the mobile phone (Android or iPhone). You can also use the Chrome browser to mirror your laptop screen.

What were you talking about half-price Amazon smart home technology? Buy the latest generation Amazon Streaming Sticks here with a 50% discount. All 4K and HDR / HDR10 + / Dolby Vision are supported, and the device can be hot linked to Netflix, Now, Disney + and Prime Video. Alexa Voice Remote means you don’t have to worry about small cursor controls to glance at the next series. Need a cheaper option? Try a non-4K Fire Stick (also half price) locked down to just 20.

Well, it’s not a flashy new glove Alexa speaker, but this 3rd generation version is still a great Alexa smart speaker and at this price it’s hard to ignore if you’re looking for a digital assistant in your life. Despite the lack of glossy new iteration forward-launching speakers, you’ll get clear, solid sound and all the usual Alexa products.

Chilly’s does more than just make water bottles that are almost everywhere. They also make coffee cups, toothbrushes, and obviously useful food pots. All of these food pots are currently available and this 300ml will keep your food hot or cold for up to 4 hours (6 hours if you choose a 500ml tub). Remember to preheat the pot with boiling water before adding hot food. With leak-free, BPA-free, and airtight screw caps, these high-quality containers are made of durable, high-quality 304 stainless steel.

When it comes to smart TV sticks, Amazon isn’t the only game in town. This was an affordable 4K HDR option, even before the 14 discount. Like HDR10 + and Dolby Atmos, all major apps are supported, all supported in crystal clear 4K. You can also use voice with the remote control. What are the drawbacks? There is no support for Dolby Vision and the remote needs a line of sight for it to work.

If Amazon’s smart home technology drops to less than half the price, it’s worth considering. Well, this isn’t as attractive as the Alexa speakers, and it doesn’t divert like the Echo Show, but the Echo Flex should be very useful around the house. Basically, it can turn any socket into a smart socket and voice control it through any Alexa device. If desired, you can also connect to external speakers via Bluetooth or 3.5mmaux. There is also a built-in USB port for charging phones and the like.

