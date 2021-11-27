The right place to start efforts to grow the technology industry





Right Place has formed a Technology Task Force to develop a strategy to position Grand Rapids as a major technology cluster in the Midwest.

The Regional Economic Development Agency initiative was invited to outline the process of designing a plan to position the Grand Rapids region as a major technology cluster in the Midwest by 2031, with nearly 100 business, academic and community leaders. It started on November 16th at the gathering of. ..

Randy Teren.Polite place

By gathering feedback from a variety of stakeholders, Randy Thelen, President and CEO of The RightPlace, will create a detailed roadmap for the Task Force to further strengthen its technology cluster to drive innovation and growth. .. We believe this is the next big economic opportunity in our region, and we are confident that our vision will come true with the collective expertise and determination.

Right Place has hired Steve Downing, CEO of Gentex, and Richard Pappas, President of Davenport University. These experts combine industry and academic expertise to co-chair the Technology Task Force.

The Task Force is divided into three committees focused on talent, the innovation ecosystem, and business growth. Each committee has a variety of stakeholders who are tasked with making recommendations to encourage action on the board of directors in the right places.

The goal is to complete the Commission’s work next spring with the formulation and initiation of a 10-year strategic plan.

Technical research

Prior to the formation of the Task Force, The Right Place conducted a survey of local businesses in the fall of 2021 to assess the community’s technology-related needs and potential for future growth. Over 100 companies of various sizes and industries responded.

Several findings reveal the strategic importance of strengthening regional technology clusters.

72% of respondents plan to increase hiring of technicians over the next five years. Respondents will hire 3,200 technicians over the next five years. 78% of respondents say that technology is very important to their business strategy. 69% indicate their intention to increase technology. Budget for training and recruitment for the next 5 years.

Cyber ​​security, cloud-based computing, and artificial intelligence were the top three emerging technologies pointed out by respondents.

Task force committee

Human Resources Committee: Their job is to meet the demand for technical talent by accelerating the training of current workers, developing a strong pipeline of new technical talent and attracting talented and talented technical workers. is.

Innovation Ecosystem Committee: Their goal is to develop and maintain an ecosystem that drives the growth of the innovation, entrepreneurship and technology sectors.

Business Growth Commission: This group identifies technologies, trends and best practices that enable local companies to gain and improve their competitive advantage, expand market opportunities and grow their businesses through technology. By doing so, we seek to foster a regional technology economy across the industry cluster.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://grbj.com/news/economic-development/the-right-place-launches-effort-to-grow-tech-industry/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos