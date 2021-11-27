Q & A: Nobel Prize-winning journalist Maria Ressa is not silent





Lessa, now a Harvard Shoanstein Fellow, nobels her efforts to protect freedom of the press, the detrimental grip of social media, and freedom of expression, a prerequisite for democracy and lasting peace. We discussed what the committee admits. It makes sense to her. This interview has been edited and summarized.

You don’t know who you are until you are forced to fight for it. You said it came out of a Manila court in 2019 and issued bail after being arrested and detained overnight.

When you are under constant attack, you start asking yourself some difficult personal questions. Example: What do you mind sacrificing for the truth? This question was first asked in 2016, but the answer seemed simple because my government didn’t expect it to happen in the end. Three years later, it wasn’t until I was detained that I realized that the times were different.

Over the last five years, I have witnessed unimaginable unconstitutional violations, but they are still exempt. Senator Leila Delima has been in jail without a real trial since February 2017. Twenty-one journalists were killed. The tales were made by businessmen and politicians. I became a journalist’s tale. For most of 2019, I spend more time with lawyers in and out of court than with Rappler’s colleagues. But I like to think that the government had a hard time.

The Nobel Peace Prize was not only a commendation, but also to protect you and Dmitry Muratov, who you shared the prize with. Did it change President Duttes’s attitude towards you? In Russia, home of Muratov, crackdowns on independent media only worsened within hours of the Nobel Committee’s announcement.

Now, Rappler recently published a series of investigations based on an affidavit filed by former police officer Arturo Lascars, who claims to be a hitman of Rodrigo Dutertes, in the International Criminal Court. In a statement on page 186, Laskers details how Duterte ordered him to be killed and where to bury the victims. It’s scary. We were the only media outlet in the Philippines to report this story, but nevertheless I was approved for a trip to the United States for the first time in two years. I think the Nobel Prize has something to do with it. However, it is still unclear if I can fly to Oslo and receive prizes personally.

Next year, Filipinos will vote for the presidential and vice presidential elections, which are becoming a political dynasty competition. The dictator’s son, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., teamed up with the daughter of the current head of state, Sarah Zimmermann, to run for two top jobs. If they win, what does that probably mean for your country’s press freedom?

We will fight for two things: facts and the rule of law. Rappler points out that Ferdinand Marcos Jr., known as Bongbong Marcos, is lying repeatedly. We have shown a network of disinformation that can help change history in front of us. His father plundered $ 10 billion from public funds and became a respected politician from a dictator whose family was expelled by the 1986 People Power Revolution. Of course, the sin of the father is not the sin of the son, but in this case it is not the sin of the father alone. Bongbong Marcos lied about his degree, and when his lie was revealed, he only doubled. Without the integrity of the facts, there is no integrity of the election. This is made possible by social media, and the next generation will pay the price of these abuses.

We know that whistleblowers have allowed Facebook to spread publicity and manipulate voters’ opinions in several developing countries, including the Philippines, since the early 2010s. As you said, the Philippines is a canary in a US coal mine. Which US event was foreseen in the Philippines?

The 2016 presidential election is one example. Filipinos voted in May and Americans voted in November, and both countries were able to manipulate public discourse in favor of mass leaders through social media platforms.

This is digital colonialism, and our system is weak and collapses quickly, which has a significant disproportionate impact on developing countries.

Social media platforms are often referred to as behavior modification systems. What does that mean?

All my mobile phone Spotify, Facebook and Messenger apps are databases for machine learning. When you click or post something, it becomes a data point. The machine learning system builds my model based on these points and provides personalized content. When I react in the right way by clicking on it, I have supplied more of what the platform thinks I want. That permanent feedback loop, and inevitably it changes who I am.

To explain that, I always go back to the Capitol attack on January 6th. These people really believed that they were doing the right thing and were called by the President of the United States. This was a classic information operation that worked top-down and bottom-up. Their worldview changed through the information they received, offending them with their cognitive bias, our fears of them, and most importantly, their fears.

A paper by Frances Haugens shows that Facebook’s algorithms reward anger. The content that stirs anger becomes more noticeable. That’s why you need to work with upstream and target algorithms, not just content.

You were born in Manila, but grew up and studied in the United States. As an adult, you have chosen to settle in the Philippines. In the Philippines, you are basically faced with decades of prison to work. Still you are going back. What makes you go back?

The fact that I’m not a criminal. These are truncated rates. I won’t stop reporting because they have a threat hanging in my head. It’s not just me. In my next book, there is a chapter about not being a monster to fight monsters. Governments like the Philippines rely on you to crack down on yourself, so my first rule was always to not compromise. I don’t want to be a journalist more than a compromised journalist.

If I leave, I will undermine those who are still confronting the abuse of power. I’m leaving the team too, but that’s out of the question. So to me it’s like a chicken high stakes game. You just keep going. Place one foot in front of the other. I know Im on the right side of history. Leaving is my life, my career in journalism, a lie. It took me a while to say that, but now I believe it deeply. Silence is an accomplice.

Ada Petriczko is a 2021 Elizabeth Neufer Fellow of the International Women’s Media Foundation and a researcher at the MIT International Science Center.

