



Suspicious of playing for the flu incident, Michael Devoe scored 26 points and helped Georgia Institute of Technology men’s basketball clear the 14-point deficit on Friday afternoon.

Devo, who missed Monday’s victory, did not play Friday’s match until the midpoint of the first half. Director Josh Pastner chose not to start the Atlantic Coast Conference top scorer (22.8ppg coming in) as he continued to recover from his illness. However, because Georgia Southern was in control of the action early on, Devaud checked in to the contest at 10:17 and proceeded to the opening half.

Despite scoring 11 points in the first 10 minutes, Georgia Southern gained an advantage to 14 points in less than a minute in the opening round, leading 39-27 in half-time, so Devoe’s presence was immediate. Did not affect.

Georgia Institute of Technology (5-1) fired on all cylinders after a break. Fired at 7 straight points from Rodney Howard and capped by a series of driving layups from Devaud, the yellow jacket opened the second half with a 16-3 run and was the first since the opening minute of the game at 43-. I took the lead. 42 at 13:15 to play.

A few minutes later, Georgia Southern (4-2) regained a short-lived 48-47 lead, but Devoe’s pull-up three-point gave Tech a 50-48 advantage, with just over nine minutes left and the jacket never. I followed the rest of the road that wasn’t there. The Eagles made it interesting by pulling within points with less than a minute left in the game, but GS Elijah McCadden missed two potential gore head jumpers in the last 10 seconds and the jacket I escaped with a two-point victory.

Tech also strengthened its defenses, limiting the range from 8/28 and 3 points to 1/9 from the post-break floor after the Eagles connected at 55.2% in the first half.

Devoe sank a 5-9 3 pointer, leading all scorers with 26 points in 30 minutes of play. Kyle Stardivant added 11 points, Howard scored 10, and Jordan Asher was shy with 9 points and 10 rebounds double-double just 1 point to lead the jacket.

The short-handed Georgia Institute of Technology, which was unavailable to six players due to the flu, surpassed Georgia Southern 34-20 in the second half.

McCadden and Cam Bryant each led Georgia Southern with 14 points.

Georgia Institute of Technology will take four days off to be healthy and begin a tough four-game stretch next Wednesday at the Home Contest vs. Wisconsin. The Big Ten / ACC Challenge Matchup tip-off is set at 9:15 pm at the McCammish Pavilion.

