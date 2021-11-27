Get 256GB Pixel 6 for $ 50 off on Amazon before it runs out of stock





The Google Pixel 6 is arguably one of the best premium Android flagships on the market today, with a competent spec sheet and an impressive dual camera array. The phone retails for $ 599, which is 128GB of storage. The variant with 256GB of storage costs $ 699, which is $ 100 higher than the base model. If you’ve been paying attention to Google’s latest mobile phones for some time, don’t miss this Black Friday deal where Amazon offers a $ 50 discount on the 256GB Pixel 6.

So instead of paying $ 699, you only have to pay $ 649 for the Pixel 6 with 256GB of storage. This is a very attractive deal that further enhances the value for the latest Pixel amount on the block. For phones that will receive at least 3 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches, it’s always a good idea to pay a little more to make room for extra space. 256GB of storage comes in handy, especially as Pixels no longer has unlimited Google Photos storage.

The Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch FHD + 90Hz OLED display, Google Tensor Ship, 8 GB RAM, and a 4,614mAh battery. While the primary 12MP rear camera can capture great images, the Tensor chip allows the device to provide unique features such as instant voice text, eraser, and live translation. Specsheets and features make the Pixel 6 an attractive device for prices under $ 700, and this Black Friday Amazon discount only makes trading even sweeter.

Update: 2021/11/26 09:18 EST BY Rajesh Pandey

out of stock

Transactions on Amazon are currently out of stock, but you can always visit the Google Store to buy a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro. Check Amazon regularly to see if the transaction is available again.

