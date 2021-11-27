Google or Nest Wi-Fi: Which do you need to get?





Do I need to use Google or Nest Wi-Fi?

Unlike traditional routers, mesh Wi-Fi systems provide multiple contacts. These systems are far superior to consumers due to their improved coverage and reliability. When looking for a mesh Wi-Fi system for your home or office, you can choose from a number of systems.

Google Wi-Fi and Nest Wi-Fi systems are two mesh systems that are worth considering in a home-wide Wi-Fi system search. Both are sold by Google LLC and these systems have some clear similarities and differences.

Google Wi-Fi

Google Wi-Fi is an original mesh Wi-Fi system released by Google in 2016. This product has a pure white cylindrical design with an LED stripe running in the center. There are several interchangeable points, one that connects directly to the modem and the other that acts as a mesh extension. Each device is the same as the other devices and can be replaced and used.

Google Wi-Fi devices feature an Ethernet WAN port and a separate Ethernet LAN port, giving you the option to connect directly to any device in your home. This feature is especially useful if Wi-Fi stops working on your wireless connection. The range of the Google Wi-Fi access point is 1500 square feet, which is enough to cover the average home.

In 2020, the original system was re-released at a new low price with the same hardware and specifications as the original system. The new system has the option of purchasing one or up to three access points.

To confirm, Google Wi-Fi has the following specifications:

AC1200 Speed ​​Rated Wi-Fi 51 Range of 1500 square feet per point WPA2 Security Standard 2×2 Antenna 451Mbps Highest wireless transfer speed, 5ft (router only) Google Wi-Fi Advantages Modular design improves coverage Powerful Wi-Fi coverage devices Much cheaper than competitors Easy to set up Self-update, seamlessly improve your Wi-Fi system Comes with an accessible app Google Wi-Fi Disadvantages Less advanced than other mesh systems No USB port for backup storage Others Needed by users slower than the mesh system Google account and mobile device to set up and manage the system Only available on White Nest Wi-Fi

Google released a new mesh Wi-Fi system under the Nest brand name in 2020 as an improvement over the original Google Wi-Fi. The latest version included many smart features that consumers didn’t know they needed, such as voice activation and pairing with smart home assistants such as Google and Alexa. You can also combine these with other smart home features at home, stream music, and control Wi-Fi features.

Nest Wi-Fi can be expanded to cover up to 2200 square feet of space. This is 700 square feet more than the original Google Wi-Fi. It provides a clear connection across multiple rooms. The design is more sophisticated and modern than the previous Google Wi-Fi. In other words, it blends well with the decoration and style of modern homes. Like Google Wi-Fi, Nest Wi-Fi routers are offered in white only, but Nest Wi-Fi points are available in white, blue and coral.

Unlike Google Wi-Fi, Nest has one dedicated router and a small extender called the Nest Wi-Fi point, which cannot be used interchangeably. In addition, the router has an Ethernet WAN port and an Ethernet LAN port, but the access point does not. That is, you can only connect directly to the router.

With Nest Wi-Fi, users can also add guest networks so they don’t have to share their password every time a visitor arrives.

The Nest Wi-Fi system has three basic coverage options for your home. One router, one router with one access point, one router with two access points. Prices range from $ 169 to $ 349.

To confirm, Nest Wi-Fi has the following specifications:

AC2200 Speed ​​Rated Wi-Fi 5 2200 square feet per router WPA3 Security Standard Built-in Smart Speaker Capacitance Touch Control 4×4 Antenna 612Mbps Maximum Transfer Speed ​​Nest Wi-Fi Pro Google Wi-Fi Guest Network Features Much Faster Performance Google Assistant Smart Speaker Google Wi- Compatible with Fi Very easy to set up and use Multiple color options: white, blue, coral Nest Wi-Fi Disadvantages The router has only two Ethernet jacks, not at the point Easy way to still enable No / Disable individual devices on the network No Wi-Fi 6 Need to get Google or Nest Wi-Fi?

Nest Wi-Fi is the better option of the two systems as a whole, but the device you choose may depend on your specific needs.

If you’re looking for a faster, better coverage, higher quality Wi-Fi system, the Nest Wi-Fi system is definitely an upgrade to Google Wi-Fi. With Nest Wi-Fi, you get a smoother Wi-Fi experience, wider coverage, additional features, and more color options. Whether you’re new to mesh Wi-Fi systems or considering an upgrade, Nest Wi-Fi is a safe and reliable option.

Nest Wi-Fi provides optimal security, smart features, and an incredibly strong Wi-Fi connection without losing your beat. In terms of basic specifications, we will quickly improve our predecessor in every respect. So you won’t make any mistakes with this system.

However, Google Wi-Fi is a solid option for mesh router systems. For example, if you don’t use your network often for games, streaming video, or other tasks that can slow down the Internet, the Google Wi-Fi system is sufficient. In that case, the system will benefit greatly from sufficient speed, direct connectivity, and most importantly, the additional money you can save by investing in this budget-friendly option.

If you’re considering upgrading your system from Google Wi-Fi, consider using your device together to expand your reach.

Ultimately, deciding which system to get comes down to your unique needs and what is most important to you. You need to consider the size, price, system features, design, security and speed of your home.

