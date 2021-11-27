Walmart Cyber ​​Monday Sale has Xbox Series X, PlayStation





Wal-Mart will launch a “Cyber ​​Week” sale on Twitter’s first shoppable live stream.

The live stream begins at 7 pm EST on Sunday and is a 30-minute variety show hosted by musician Jason Derulo, featuring electronics, household items and seasonal decorations with special guests.

“This is the first time a US brand has taken advantage of this feature on Twitter, and we are pleased to be able to offer incredible deals on the platform that customers already love during this year’s most enjoyable shopping season. “Masu,” said William White, Wal-Mart Chief. The marketing director said in a statement.

The world’s largest retailer told USA TODAY on Friday that there are discounts on toys, electronics, fashion, beauty and household items during Cyber ​​Monday sale. It will end as soon as the stock runs out.

Best Deal for Black Friday 2021: Buy Major Price Cuts on Amazon, Walmart and more

Walmart Black Friday Deals: Save on Nintendo, Apple, Instant Pot, Samsung TV, DNA Tests and more

Watch and buy live streams from Walmart.com/live, Twitter.com/Walmart, YouTube.com/Walmart, Facebook.com/Walmart, Instagram.com/Walmart, Tiktok.com/@Walmart.

Target Cyber ​​Monday sale starts on Sunday.

Walmart PS5, Xbox Series X will be back in stock on Cyber ​​Monday for Walmart + members

Walmart + members have another chance to compete for the most popular video game consoles on Cyber ​​Monday this week.

The world’s largest retailer said at noon on Monday that paid Walmart + members could “exclusively buy the most popular game consoles of the season, such as the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital, and Xbox Series X.” ..

Wal-Mart sold out consoles online during the third Black Friday sale of the season. The console was sold out during the member’s Early Access event.

Shoppers who didn’t get one of the consoles went to social media to complain. Some said they signed up for a membership program to increase their chances of getting a PS5.

The program costs $ 98 per year, or $ 12.95 per month, and includes free delivery and shipping. There is no minimum order amount. If you have a free trial of the membership program, you will not have exclusive access to the console.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko. Join the Shopping Ninjas Facebook group for shopping news, tips and deals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/shopping/2021/11/26/walmart-cyber-monday-ps-5-restock-xbox/8758342002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos