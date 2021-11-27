Apple’s AR / VR headset will be available at the end of 2022-Kuo





AR / VR seems to be Apple’s “next big thing”. Cupertino does not keep AR a key area of ​​interest, but remains silent about future products.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is usually well-informed now, claims that Apple will launch an AR headset by the end of 2022. But he states that some things will be different than expected.

Analysts will give some details on devices that are not yet in circulation. The two processors are supposed to form the heart of the system. These include M-Class chips that handle computing, but a slightly more powerful chip controls the sensor and collects data from the sensor. As a result, you don’t need to connect to your iPhone or Mac.

The design of the high-end processor power management unit (PMU) is similar to the design of the M1 because it has the same computing power as the M1, “Kuo said in a note to investors.

Augmented reality-and virtual

However, the headset can not only complement the real environment with computer-generated information, but also create a complete virtual reality generated by two Sony-provided MicroOLED screens with 4K resolution. Therefore, according to Kuo, the headset and iPhone 14 are expected to support WiFi 6E for higher bandwidth.

Kuo explains this in more detail. “The computing power of the sensor is significantly higher than the iPhone, so Apple’s AR headset requires a separate processor. For example, an AR headset has at least 6-8 optical modules to provide to the user at the same time. It has a continuous video see-through AR service. By comparison, the iPhone requires up to three optical modules running at the same time and does not require continuous computing power. “

Kuo says he believes Apple’s goal is to replace the iPhone with headsets and other solutions within 10 years. Via Macrumours.

New patent

In related news, Apple World Today will be in early November https://www.appleworld.today/2021/11/06/apple-patent-looks-at-ar-vr-interaction-methods-for-apple-glasses/on I reported in. A recently filed patent by Apple that describes how computer-generated objects can be output and moved in virtual reality screens and how they interact with them, including Macs and iPads.

The application overview specifically states: “According to some embodiments, exemplary methods for controlling the representation of virtual objects based on their respective user contexts, each corresponding to a different location in a computer-generated reality environment (CGR), are described. Was done. ”

This article was originally published in Macwelt. Translated by Karen Haslam.

