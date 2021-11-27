Buy a new Chromecast on Google TV and get Peacock Premium free for 6 months





NBC and Google are working together to offer new Android TV and Google TV device owners a 6-month Peacock Premium for free. In a new tweet from their Made by Google account, the two companies advertise the fact that one of the world’s best shows, The Office, is on the platform with live sports, news, and hundreds of shows and movies. I am. Your consumption. This transaction is invalid for anyone who already has one of these devices. Oh, and as you would expect from these big companies, this is only sorry for the United States. Will Jim and Pam be together? !! If you buy #Chromecast on Google TV, you can pretend you don’t know and re-watch #TheOffice on @peacockTV Premium for 6 months at no extra charge. Also available with premium: Live Sports News Hundreds of movies and shows https://t.co/D20GoB8Zgb

Unfortunately, we need to handle the ad. Obviously, it’s new now. Previously you could pay a monthly subscription fee and there were no ads, but now you have to pay a second tier to remove them. To be fair, Peacock Premium is offered at half the traditional subscription cost for just $ 4.99, while ad-free Peacock Premium Plus is expected to be $ 9.99. So what’s really happening is that NBC offers a more accessible hierarchy. Under its normal offer.

Anyway, the Google Play Store Peacock Promotions Terms of Service (read these too!) Have some things you need to know before jumping into this offer. First, you need to buy a qualified device that means an Android TV that doesn’t have a Chromecast with Google TV or a custom version of Android TV OS.

Next, of the service[ForYou]You need to subscribe to Peacock Premium from the promotional banner on the tab. Finally, you will need to enter your credit or debit card number so that Peacock can save it, even if you are not charged until the end of the 6-month trial period. From that point onwards, unless you cancel, you will automatically be billed $ 4.99 USD and then monthly.

You can no longer be a Peacock Premium or Plus subscriber while trying to claim this sweet deal. If you are still eligible after all this, the offer will be available until December 31, 2022, so you have plenty of time to activate and watch your device.

Based on the ToS reading method, the acquired device must be activated before January 30, 2023, and a 6-month subscription to Peacock Premium must be charged during this access period. , Im now believes anyone who gets a new Chromecast If you use Google TV or an eligible Android TV device for Christmas and activate it after unpacking, the gift provider will buy before this period Even if you leave it in the box, you need to include it.

