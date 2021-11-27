Tempo acquires Torontos Roadmunk to integrate roadmap and team management software





Team management and productivity SaaS company Tempo Software has acquired Toronto-based Roadmunk. It provides a platform for organizations to collaborate on product roadmaps.

Founded in 2012, Roadmapunk has developed a roadmap visualization platform aimed at promoting transparency across the organization. These tools are intended to facilitate the visualization, understanding, and coordination of strategies in product development. We count Slack, Adobe, Disney and Amazon as our customers.

Crunchbase reports that Roadmunk has raised a total of $ 1.7 million so far. The company secured $ 1.5 million in February 2017 from a funding round led by Golden Venture Partners, Felicis Ventures and Garage Capital. BDC Capital, which had previously invested in the company, also participated in this round.

Product Mapping SaaS startups have graduated from the Communitechs HYPERDRIVE cohort since 2013, along with Apollonia Health, AvidTap, Commission Pitch and more. In September 2018, the Canadian Innovation Exchange named Roadmunk on the Top 20 List of Innovative Canadian Technology Companies.

Related: Roadmunk Raises $ 1.5 Million to Help Companies Visualize Product Roadmap

More recently, Roadmunk ranked 45th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list and 434th on the Fast 500 list, with a growth rate of 264%.

Tempo, based in Burlington, Massachusetts, said the addition of Roadmunks will enhance the team management product suite, allowing teams to integrate roadmaps and plans with financial and team capacity data.

Mark Lorion, CEO of Tempo Software, said: “With Roadmunks’ powerful load mapping and planning capabilities, Tempo is accelerating its vision of using data to enable product organizations to build products better. Together, product organizations are strategic. You will have a very unique and comprehensive perspective on contributing to strategic planning and portfolio management. “

Lorion told BetaKit that Roadmunk will work independently while the teams approach each other and develop optimal integration plans. We expect most of the integration to be completed within the first year.

Launched in 2015, Tempo provides team time management and productivity tools. Today, we have a team of over 100 employees in our offices in Boston, Montreal and Reykafuk, with a network of over 20,000 customers in a variety of industries.

In December 2014, we also acquired FOLIO, a provider of financial projects and portfolio management platforms based in Montral.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/tempo-acquires-torontos-roadmunk-to-unify-roadmaps-and-team-management-software/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos