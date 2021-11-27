China and Russia strengthen ties for science and technology innovation





President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the two countries to promote bilaterally favorable cooperation to maintain cross-generational friendships and further strengthen relations between China and Russia. [Photo/IC]

President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the two countries to promote bilaterally favorable cooperation to maintain cross-generational friendships and further strengthen relations between China and Russia.

They issued a statement on Friday in separate congratulatory messages delivered to the closing ceremony of the Year of Science and Technology Innovation between China and Russia. The two countries started the event on August 26, 2020, and the two leaders congratulated the inauguration.

During this period, Xi said in a message that the two countries worked together to overcome the collapse of the COVID-19 pandemic and carry out more than 1,000 science and technology innovation activities.

They are actively promoting bilateral cooperation in the areas of COVID-19 response, aerospace, nuclear power and digital economy, and have achieved fruitful results, Xi said, China-Russia Joint Science and Technology Innovation Fund. Added that they were inaugurated and their cooperation was made. We have made great strides in major strategic projects.

The practice proved that China-Russia cooperation on science and technology innovation enjoyed great potential and broad perspectives, he said.

Xi emphasized that China and Russia are the largest neighbors of each other and jointly play an increasingly important role in the fields of international politics and economy today.

He supported the concept of friendship for generations and emphasized the need for mutually beneficial cooperation to promote practical partnerships in various areas.

They will work together to upgrade bilateral relations to a higher level and better quality, build new types of international relations, and provide new impetus for efforts to promote the building of communities that share the future of humanity. Xi said it needed to be injected.

In his message, Putin said the success of the Year of Science and Technology Innovation between Russia and China fully emphasizes the importance of science and technology cooperation between the two countries under the framework of a comprehensive strategic partnership for coordination to a new era. Said that it is shown in.

He noted the fruits of bilateral cooperation, including the launch of the China-Russia Mathematics Center, thanks to the event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202111/27/WS61a16e3ea310cdd39bc77dbd.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos